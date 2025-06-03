2006 Ford GT Once Owned by Wayne Gretzky Up for Auction

• A 2006 Ford GT formerly owned by Wayne Gretzky is up for auction.

The Ford GT is an incredible collector's item. Inspired by the 1960s GT40, which famously conquered Ferrari and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the modern version is an incredible machine that was highly coveted from the time it debuted in 2005 and is now highly coveted.

It will take very deep pockets to hope to acquire one though. On the market, it's not uncommon to see them selling for over half a million USD. If the car has low mileage, is a special edition and also belonged to a celebrity, the price can skyrocket, especially on an auction site like Bring a Trailer.

As of yesterday, the bid for the car that caught our attention stands at $625,000 USD, and and the bidding will continue for a few more days. The car is a 2006 Ford GT that once belonged to a certain Wayne Gretzky.

The 2006 Ford GT 343 Heritage | Photo: Bring a Trailer

The car

The specific version is one of only 343 Heritage variants produced. What’s more, it has only 1,226.5 miles or about 2,000 km on it. You might as well say the car is brand-new.

The car boasts the iconic blue and orange two-tone paint scheme, made famous 60 years ago. It’s powered by a 5.4L supercharged V8, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It was equipped from the factory with forged aluminum BBS wheels and a McIntosh audio system. Optional features include Brembo brakes, a front and rear diffuser and air conditioning, not to mention a decal with the model name on the sides, along with the number 99 affixed to the doors.

Recall that this Ford GT offered a power output of 550 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. While more common today, especially with many electric models, those numbers were off the chart 20 years ago.

We won’t be surprised if the winning bid at auction approaches $1 million USD.

