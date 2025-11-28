Paul Walker's 2005 Ford GT Is Up for Sale

A 2005 Ford GT from Paul Walker's Always Evolving collection is currently being auctioned on Bring a Trailer. With only 3,701 miles on the odometer and a no-stripe Mark IV Red finish, limited to just 14 examples, this is a collector's item that ticks all the boxes: rarity, impeccable condition and a highly publicized owner.

The current bid sits at $550,000 USD, but with seven days remaining before the gavel comes down, several experts anticipate the bidding will surpass the million-dollar mark.

The sale comes as classic performance Ford models are increasing in value, from 1950s Thunderbirds to 1965 Mustangs to ultra-limited editions like the 2006 GT Heritage. This particular GT fits perfectly into this renewed interest.

| Photo: Bring a Trailer

A GT with low mileage and performance upgrades

Under the hood is the legendary supercharged 5.4-liter V8 (550 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque), paired with the Ricardo 6-speed manual gearbox and a helical limited-slip differential. This car benefits from a few well-chosen modifications:

- Accufab throttle body

- ECU remapping

- High-performance exhaust

- Chromed supercharger casing

- Steve Saleen's signature on a frame rail

On the exterior, the car retains its original aluminum bodywork, HID headlights, rear diffuser and central exhaust. The wheels have been replaced with 19-inch ADV.1 units at the front and 20-inch units at the rear, fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Braking is handled by optional Brembo calipers in red, while Penske shocks complete the setup.

A cabin true to the spirit of the GT40

The interior remains classic and faithful to the Ford GT's DNA, featuring black leather upholstery, Sparco bucket seats inspired by the GT40, bare aluminum floor, toggle switches and a McIntosh audio system. The dashboard features a central tachometer redlining at 6,500 rpm and an offset speedometer reading up to 220 mph.

The car passed a California emissions test in 2007, but its current modifications no longer comply with CARB standards. Nevertheless, the overall condition is excellent, and with fewer than 4,000 miles on it, it remains one of the least-used Ford GTs associated with a public figure.

