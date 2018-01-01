Photo: Ford The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, profile

We already knew that 2022 was to be the last year for the GT, Ford's resident super car. This exotic gem is not often talked about, but it is an extraordinary car in every way. And yet the GT will be no more after this year. What’s more, Motor Authority website reports that only 250 models will be built from here on in (production for the year was pegged at 1,350 units total, and 1,100 have been built to date).

If you can afford it and intend to buy one, do it sooner rather than later. Any GTs that show up on the used-car market in the next few years will likely cost far more than the price charged for a new model today.

We need only look at recent sales of the Porsche Carrera GT for proof.

The production numbers were confirmed by Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz during an interview at the Chicago Auto Show. Beyond mentioning that the model numbered 1,100 out of 1,350 had recently left the assembly line, he also confirmed that Multimatic, the specialized Canadian firm responsible for building the car, will end production in December.

Last week Ford unveiled the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, the seventh Heritage version in honour of Alan Mann Racing, which helped develop lightweight bodies for the GT. This is the second Heritage edition for the 2022 model-year and it carries the number 16 of the original race car.

Throughout the model's existence, many special editions paying tribute to racing have been offered. The Ford GT was originally created as a result of Ford's ambition to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an ambition achieved in four consecutive years between 1966 and 1969.

Photo: Ford The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, interior

Photo: Ford The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, from above

Photo: Ford The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, rear