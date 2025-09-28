2026 Audi Q3: An Injection of Character

Glasgow, Scotland — This fall, Audi will launch the third generation of its popular Q3 subcompact SUV. When it was introduced ten years ago, the Q3 quickly established itself on the market.

Since then, the brand has sold two million units worldwide. In Canada, the Q3 remains popular, with just over 7,000 units sold in 2023 — about 3,000 fewer than the Q5, the brand's best-seller.

Audi hasn't made too many changes to its redesigned product. In any case, that's not its style. What we have here is an evolution in continuity, but with enough changes to distinguish the second and third generations.

Let's take a look at the details.

2026 Audi Q3 - Front view | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

What's new with the Audi Q3 2026?

With a new generation comes many changes. First, there's the exterior and interior design, both of which have been completely revamped.

Unfortunately, there won't be a mechanical revolution. The plug-in hybrid version we were hoping for won't be available, at least for now.

This is disappointing because the model promised a range of around 90 km for our market.

Another significant new feature is an exterior lighting system designed to improve safety. We'll discuss that later.



Audi Q3 2026 - 3/4 view | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Overall, we rate the design of the 2026 Audi Q3 at 8.0/10.

The model's proportions have grown slightly, but the overall size and appearance remain similar. The styling, on the other hand, is much more assertive in this new version. This is evident in the grille, slim daytime running lights, front end openings, and wheel arches. In short, you'll find yourself turning around twice to take a look at this new Q3.

As is often the case with Audi, two body styles are available: standard and coupe (Sportback). Unfortunately, the latter will not be crossing the Atlantic. Note that this is the model we tested and photographed in Europe because the choices were limited.

The rear end also has a more assertive style. The taillights are tapered and separated by a light strip. The illuminated Audi logo will appeal to those who like to show off the brand of their car.

We'll have to wait for confirmation regarding our lineup to learn the details and aesthetic accents that will define each version of the Q3 in Canada. The wheels alone range from 17 to 20 inches. We'll see when the Canadian versions arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of 2026.

Dashboard of the 2026 Audi Q3 | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Interior

The changes inside are quite significant. In fact, the entire layout has been redesigned. This often evolves from one generation to the next, but this time it's a complete transformation. The classic look we've always associated with Audi's cabins has been replaced by a modern design dominated by screens. The 11.9-inch driving information display covers the space in front of the driver, and the 12.8-inch multimedia system covers the center console.

The trendy aspect of the design is reinforced by numerous touch controls, including those on the steering wheel. They are effective but not always intuitive. The buttons on the console, on the other hand, are easier to use. Tastes vary depending on the approach taken across the industry. We would have liked to see more physical controls for a safer, more natural experience.

Once again, we'll have to wait and see which features and options will be available in Canada. However, we can safely assume that the car will have a Sonos sound system with 12 speakers and a head-up display.

Trunk of the 2026 Audi Q3 | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Cargo Space:

Although cargo space isn’t the Q3’s main selling point, it’s more than adequate for most buyers in this segment. With the second-row seats pushed forward, the trunk holds 575 liters. Leave them in their regular position and you get 488 liters. Fold the second row flat, and the capacity increases to 1,386 liters — about 27 liters more than the previous model.

Gearshift control of the 2026 Audi Q3 | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The powertrain of the 2026 Audi Q3 receives a 7.5/10.

The big letdown is that North America won’t get the plug-in hybrid version available elsewhere. With an expected EV range of around 90 kilometers (56 miles), a plug-in Q3 could have been a huge hit here.

Instead, we have just one option: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, an increase from the previous model's 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (S tronic) and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

The towing capacity is rated at 4,630 pounds.

Infotainment screen of the 2026 Audi Q3 | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Technology in the 2026 Audi Q3: 8.5/10

The new Q3 is loaded with technology, especially driver-assist and safety features. One of the standout innovations involves the headlights — and yes, they deserved their own nighttime test drive.

Audi is introducing micro-LED headlight modules, with each unit packing 25,600 individual diodes across just 13 millimeters of width. According to Audi, each diode measures only 40 micrometers — half the thickness of a human hair.

The result? Far greater flexibility with lighting patterns and contrast improves visibility in poor weather.

It goes even further. Once you reach 70 km/h (about 43 mph), a white square is projected onto the road ahead. Two gray bands frame the square and show the exact position of your wheels within the lane. As you move, the graphics track your trajectory.

Signal for a lane change, and one of the bands morphs into an arrow. If you drift out without signaling, another arrow will nudge you back. If you're overtaken, you'll see an arrow alerting you to it. Begin changing lanes, and the white square will expand in the direction you're heading.

It’s impressive to watch, though its usefulness is debatable. For some, it’s more of a distraction than a help. Still, in this class, having "more tech than the next guy" is often a selling point.



Driver's seat of the 2026 Audi Q3 | Photo: Daniel Rufiange

We gave the 2026 Audi Q3 an 8.5/10.

Our time behind the wheel of the new Q3 was brief, and we drove a version not intended for our market. Even so, it was clear that the chassis is solid, the steering is well-tuned, and the overall driving experience is balanced and familiar — much like the current Q3.

To reach a final verdict, we’ll need to test the North American versions with the correct engine, but the initial impression was positive.

Final thoughts:

The third-generation Q3 stands out primarily in terms of design and technology. The drive feels tighter, though the previous model already had solid dynamics. Current owners will notice the leap forward in styling, cabin layout, and new tech features.

For new buyers, it’s a well-rounded, competent small luxury crossover, though not a standout in its class.

Expect it in dealerships early next year.



Strengths:

- Sharper design

Sharper design - Solid driving experience

Solid driving experience - Sturdy build quality

Weaknesses: