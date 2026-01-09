• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Lexus RZ.

Vancouver, BC – no one would argue that Lexus doesn’t offer a diverse range of high-quality models. But Toyota’s luxury division is not infallible, and if you want proof of that, exhibit A is the first iteration of its RZ. The electric SUV arrived for the 2023 model-year, to mixed reviews. And it’s already benefiting from a major update for what is only its fourth year on the market.

Put it this way: it’s rare that a model properly conceived from the outset gets the kind of rapid, significant update the RZ has received. It’s a sign that some things were amiss. To its credit, Lexus didn’t sit idly by; nor did Toyota with its bZ for that matter. And as a result, the 2026 RZ is a far more compelling EV.

In fact, it’s the model we should have gotten in 2023. Better late than never, we say.

In Vancouver in early December for an event celebrating 35 years of Lexus in Canada, we had occasion to drive the model for longer and in different conditions than during our first encounter, last spring in sunny Portugal.

See : 2026 Lexus RZ First Drive Review: Lexus Ups its Game

2026 Lexus RZ, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Lexus RZ: What’s new?

The changes for 2026 relate mainly to its technical specifications. Range, power, battery capacity, charging - all have been improved. Lexus also added some meat to the bone of the offering by grafting onto it the 350e (Front-Wheel Drive) and 550e F Sport (All-Wheel Drive) variants. That means more choice for buyers, and more importantly, more relevant options to meet the needs of a wider audience.

Last year, buyers had the 450e (AWD) version and that’s it, though available with three equipment packages: Signature, Luxury and Executive. Those remain in the offering, but with the two additions, we now have five propositions.

Design of the 2026 Lexus RZ - 8.0/10

In terms of design, there’s no point in playing Spot the difference between a 2025 and 2026 model; style was not the focus in the revision process. The addition of new versions does bring some specificities - for example, the new 550e F Sport features black elements (logos, rear spoiler, bumper mouldings, grille), unique 20-inch wheel designs, blue brake calipers and an exclusive colour called Wind (a light metallic grey with subtle reflections).

2026 Lexus RZ, intérieur | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

The cabin also hasn't been reinvented, but here we do find more notable changes. The panoramic glass roof (Dynamic Sky) offers deeper shading in opaque mode and more clarity in transparent mode. New Ultrasuede surfaces with a laser-engraved pattern can be found on the door panels of certain versions.

From the base Signature offering, a significant amount of equipment has been made standard, for example a power-adjustable steering column, seat memory linked to mirror position, heated and ventilated front seats and a power tailgate. Some of that equipment was available in 2025, but not on the entry-level variant. And good news, the added value comes without a major impact on the price of that variant.

Naturally, in the new 550e F Sport, there are interior exclusives such as F Sport scuff plates, a steering wheel with the F Sport logo and aluminium pedals.

Technology of the 2026 Lexus RZ: 9.0/10

The on-board technology gets a small boost, with several of the upgrades linked to the fact that the model now features Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) port, providing access to their Supercharger network. The Lexus app, for example, will now locate those stations for you.

For those who like to simplify their lives, the model offers Plug & Charge capability. Once the initial payment configuration is complete, you simply plug your vehicle into a public station and charging begins immediately. Sessions can also be started or stopped via your phone.

For the rest, the model is fully equipped. Moving up the range allows for fancier perks like a head-up display, digital rear-view mirror and, starting from the Executive package, Mark Levinson audio with 13 speakers instead of 10.

2026 Lexus RZ, de profil | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Lexus RZ: 9.0/10

This is where the 2026 RZ most displays new and improved chops. With three distinct variants, there are now three performance levels. The 350e offers 224 hp, the 450e moves up to 313 hp, while the 550e F Sport delivers 408 hp. The latter also benefits from a more sport-tuned suspension and steering wheel paddles to simulate gear shifts, as if an 8-speed automatic transmission were present.

Refinements have also been made to the Lexus Direct4 AWD system, via which power distribution is now optimized between the front and rear, ranging from 60/40 to 0/100 percent.

Range

There are also gains here, and they’re substnatial. Battery size has increased from 71.4 kWh to 77.0 kWh. While the 2025 model peaked at 354 km, the new FWD variant reaches 486 km. The 450e offers some 420 km, while the 550e F Sport provides 366 km.

Charging capacity has also been enhanced. Beyond Tesla network access, the on-board charger capacity has increased from 7 kW to 11 kW, reducing home charging times. Note that Lexus is also offering a free Tesla station adapter to owners of 2023-to-2025 RZs.

2026 Lexus RZ, trois quarts arrière | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2026 Lexus RZ: 8.5/10

The problem with the first iteration was not the driving experience; it was actually quite positive, smooth and comfortable. Still, Lexus worked to refine it further, starting with additional soundproofing materials.

That’s nice enough, but the real appeal of this upgraded version is the vastly improved electric range. Some might say it was sufficient before, and they aren't wrong — it depends on one's needs. However, in this industry, carmakers’ products are inevitably measured against what competitors offer. Lag behind in a serious area like range, and buyers will look elsewhere. With the RZ’s new and improved performances, Lexus is hoping to draw them back into its showrooms.

Also important is that the new variants offer much more generous power as you move up the range. While the base FWD performance is adequate, the difference in the 450e is remarkable, especially with the added security of All-Wheel Drive. In fact, a 450e in Signature configuration would be our choice; the equipment level is generous and the price remains reasonable for a luxury product of this size.

2026 Lexus RZ - Canadian pricing

- RZ 350e Signature - $59,990

- RZ 450e AWD Signature - $66,990

- RZ 450e AWD Luxury - $72,990

- RZ 450e AWD Executive - $82,960

- RZ 550e AWD F SPORT - $77,990

Note: Prices are MSRP and do not include freight and PDI.

2026 Lexus RZ, arrière | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

The Lexus RZ was and is the close cousin of the Toyota bZ4X, now blessedly just bZ, which has also undergone changes for 2026. And while no one could call Toyota’s first stab at the EV segment a total success, it’s to the Japanese automaker’s credit that it took the necessary steps to deliver a much-improved model for 2026. We would have liked even more range across every version, but we'll take it one step at a time. The product is far more worthy of consideration today than it was before.

2026 Lexus RZ competitors in Canada

• - Audi Q4 e-tron

• - Cadillac Optiq

• - Genesis GV60

• - Honda Prologue

• - Mercedes-Benz EQB

• - Polestar 3

• - Porsche Macan EV

• - Tesla Model Y

• - VinFast VF 8

• - Volvo C40 / XC40