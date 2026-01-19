Montreal, QC – Audi is back at the Montreal Auto Show after an absence of several years, and to mark its return, the German automaker is presenting for visitors the revised new 2026 Q3.

The subcompact SUV, the brand’s second-best seller in Canada, gets a substantial makeover for 2026. Note that the last design change for the Q3 dates back to 2019, so it was time.

2026 Audi Q3 | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2026 Audi Q3

The redesign of the Q3 SUV gives the model several elements more in line with the brand’s current A5 and A6 sedans. The front grille has been redesigned, accompanied by a slimming of the headlights. The rear lights has similarly been updated, and the back end features a red illuminated Audi logo framed by a red light bar.

Audi Q3 2026, intérieur | Photo: Audi

Inside

The interior has also been comprehensively updated, design- and tech-wise. Leading the way are a customizable 11.9-inch data driver screen and a12.8-inch multimedia display to its right, both on a common curved frame. The latter is powered by the Android Automotive system.

The trunk offers 488 litres of cargo space; fold down the rear seats and that climbs to a respectable 1,386 litres.

| Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the 2026 Audi Q3

Only one, gas-only configuration is available for the Canadian market, featuring a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder developing 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch S tronic auto transmission. Audi had initially planned to market alongside that gas-only model a plug-in hybrid variant, but it put that one on hold, at least for the initial launch. We’ll see if that PHEV comes to Canada for 2027.

2026 Audi Q3 – Canadian pricing

- 2026 Q3 Progressiv – 51 800 $

- 2026 Q3 Technik – 55 100 $

The Technik model adds 19-inch wheels, the parking assist function and more.

| Photo: Audi