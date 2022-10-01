Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Will Be the Last Year for the Audi R8

After years of speculation, Audi has now confirmed the Audi R8 is at its end. The exotic sports car is going away after the 2023 model-year. Audi confirmed its decision to Car and Driver magazine during a test drive of the model’s new GT version. That GT will mark the last year on the market for a car that caused quite a sensation when it launched in 2007. 

For its final run, the R8 will be offered in a 562-hp rear-wheel drive configuration, a 602-hp quattro version, and a GT configuration that is essentially a 602-hp rear-wheel drive variant. 

At first, the R8 was offered with two engines, a 4.2L V8 and a 5.2L V10. For the past few years, only the latter has been available. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

The company only sells a handful of R8s each year, so despite being sold for 15 years, the vehicle remains a rare sight. The R8 also served as a test bed for the development of all the RS models Audi has in its lineup today. 

As for what's next, again, there’s been much speculation over the years. The most recent suggests that an all-electric variant called RNext is in the works, but an Audi spokesperson denied this to Car and Driver magazine. 

We'll have to see, but it's hard to imagine that Audi won't offer a replacement for the R8. We'll have to be patient, though, because it won’t be until the second half of this decade before anything new comes to fruition. 

You May Also Like

2023 Audi RS5 Competition First Drive Review: More Aggressive, But Still as Comfortable

2023 Audi RS5 Competition First Drive Review: More Aggres...

The 2023 Audi RS5 is still as comfortable as ever, although the German brand has upped the ante in terms of aggressiveness and performance with the introduct...

Audi Looks Set on Delivering Electric R8 Replacement by Mid-Decade

Audi Looks Set on Delivering Electric R8 Replacement by M...

Audi is definitely planning an electric replacement for its R8 sport model, according to Autocar. The model will get a new name, but it will be based on the ...

Hyundai Confirms Veloster N Won’t Be Back in 2023

Hyundai Confirms Veloster N Won’t Be Back in 2023

Hyundai has confirmed that its Veloster N will not be back in 2023. The decision is linked to the disappearance of the Accent (same chassis) and also to the ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 VinFast 8
The First Vinfast Models Destined for North A...
Article
The new electric Jeep
The Contest to Name the Electric Jeep Kicks O...
Article
2023 Jeep Compass
The 2023 Jeep Compass Gets a New Engine
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 