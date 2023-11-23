It is officially the end of the road for the Audi TT. The final TT roadster has rolled out of the assembly plant, marking the conclusion of a quarter-century-long career.

In its early days in the late 1990s, the TT made a significant impact with its striking design, but it also faced reliability issues. Those were largely corrected over the course of production, which consisted of three generations of models.

It’s been known for while the end was near, one big clue coming as Audi to launch several special editions of the TT in different markets worldwide in the past year.

News of the final TT coming off the assembly line cam via an Instagram post from Audi Germany. The car was assembled at the company’s Győr plant in Hungary. For the occasion of the official photo, it was accompanied by the original 1995 TT Coupe and TT Roadster concepts, as well as two examples of the second generation.

The last Audi TT to come off the production line Photo: Instagram (Audi Deutschland)

On the windshield, Audi put the 662,762 figure, for the number TTs produced between February 18, 1998, and November 10, 2023.

Those wanting to get their hands on a TT can still do so – the units just produced still need to be sold. But let’s wager that supplies may not last that long.

Could we see a future TT in electric form? Audi hasn’t said anything to that effect, but it’s not impossible. The Volkswagen Group's Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) is designed to be able to underpin sportier electric models.