• Fewer visitors came to the Toronto Auto Show this year, mainly because of the twin snowstorms that hit during the first weekend.

In 2024, the Toronto Auto Show had its best year ever at the turnstiles, racking up 371,559 visitors. Expectations were even higher this year, especially with German brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz returning to the floors of the Toronto Convention Centre.

What wasn’t expected, however, were the machinations of Mother Nature. Two successive major snowstorms hit eastern Canada leading right up the event, leaving potential visitors in Toronto with the challenge of overcoming 50 cm of now dumped on a city not used to receiving such precipitation. Particularly affected was the show's opening weekend of activities.

Many of the visitors to the 2025 Toronto Auto Show came to admire the exotic cars on display | Photo: Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS)

Overall, attendance was still high, with 323,521 setting foot in the various pavilions over the 10 days of the event. But that represents a drop of almost 13 percent compared to 2024.

The weather also put the brakes on vehicle test drives that had been planned for Media Day, the day before the show opened to the public. The glass-half-full interpretation is that they proved very popular throughout the rest of the show. According to organizers, visitors carried out 5,706 test drives of a total of 22 electric vehicles on the indoor track. At the time of writing, the organizers were still compiling results for the outdoor test drives.

Finally, it's worth noting the absence of some major brands from the 2025 edition, namely Honda, Mazda and Volkswagen.

The Toronto Auto Show returns from February 13 to 22, 2026.