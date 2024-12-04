• The 2025 Toronto Auto Show will mark the return of Germany's top three automakers, and a promise to be more immersive.

Canadian auto shows just might be quietly picking up steam. After a slowdown that began before the pandemic, and accelerated during and after it, last year saw an effort to return to the forefront, with more exhibitors.

This is true in Montreal, but also in Toronto. Last week, we told you what was in store for Montreal at the start of the year, and now the Toronto Show has announced some of what’s to come in February 2025.

Recall that this comes after last year's record-breaking attendance of 371,599 visitors. Above and beyond everything else, from the manufacturers' media presentations to the media's involvement in this kind of event, car shows are above all intended for the general public. And the public wants more.

The Mercedes-Benz logo | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The German Big Three

And the good news for 2025 is that several manufacturers are announcing their return to Toronto. Leading German automakers Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will be there, joining Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Toyota, Lexus, Volvo, Polestar, McLaren, Subaru, Rivian, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Genesis and Stellantis.

“Being able to welcome back a number of large highly valued marques is a testament to the value of the AutoShow to both consumers and Canada’s automotive industry. Consumer feedback from the previous show was very positive, but between the roster of new and returning manufacturers, consumers will have the most comprehensive offering of new product at any auto show in North America.” - Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow

As every year, a host of other exhibitors will be present, including Autostrada magazine, the Barrett-Jackson Group, the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which will pay tribute to Mercedes-Benz with an exhibition of eight vehicles telling the brand's story, and even Lego and Mattel.

The Toronto Auto Show gets underway on February 14 and runs through February 23, 2025. We'll should soon have more details on the vehicles set to make their Canadian debut there.