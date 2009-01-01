As reported by Autoglym
After the 1960’s invasion of The Beatles, five decades of James Bond adventures on the silver screen, the roaring Spitfires, TR6s and MGBs, and more recently the Harry Potter saga, Canadians will soon discover yet another revolutionary product from their neighbours across the pond. Autoglym, based in Letchworth, U.K., is about to to make a brilliant entrance by launching a comprehensive line of high quality automotive care and valeting products in Canada later this year.
Previously available only to professional detailers, Autoglym’s superior quality products will now be sold to the general consumer at Canadian Tire and Parts Source stores. According to a company’s spokesperson, the products offered will include "bodywork shampoo conditioner, high definition wax, perfect palm applicators, super resin polish, vinyl and rubber care products, custom wheel cleaner, rapid detailer and instant tyre dressing."
Endorsed by leading manufacturers and the British Royalty
More than twenty motor manufacturers use Autoglym products in manufacturing or presentation processes including Jaguar Cars, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and other important marquees. Autoglym products also hold two prestigious Royal Warrants, a mark of recognition to individuals or companies who have supplied goods or services for at least five years to HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales. Autoglym is currently the only car care company to have been granted two Royal Warrants of Approval. Autoglym is currently the only car care company to supply to more than one Royal household.
The Autoglym product line covers every aspect of the automobile including paint, glass, tires, bumpers, and interiors. Signature products such as HD Wax, Perfect Palm Applicator, Super Resin Polish and others will be available starting January 2010.
“We are very excited to bring Autoglym products to the Canadian car enthusiast,” expressed Paul Caller, Autoglym CEO. “We’ve carefully studied this market for years and we feel it’s the perfect time to enter. Canadians are performing more of their own car care than ever before, and Autoglym brings an array of top quality products that deliver a professional detailing finish to every part of the automobile.”
Autoglym was founded in 1965 by a UK Motor Trade entrepreneur who developed a unique system for renovating used car paintwork. The company mastered its craft serving professional detailers before it branched out into the consumer retail market. Autoglym prides itself on the research and development that is behind every single product. Continuous investment in research and innovation ensures Autoglym products are matched to the latest advances in vehicle manufacture.
photo:Autoglym
After the 1960’s invasion of The Beatles, five decades of James Bond adventures on the silver screen, the roaring Spitfires, TR6s and MGBs, and more recently the Harry Potter saga, Canadians will soon discover yet another revolutionary product from their neighbours across the pond. Autoglym, based in Letchworth, U.K., is about to to make a brilliant entrance by launching a comprehensive line of high quality automotive care and valeting products in Canada later this year.
Previously available only to professional detailers, Autoglym’s superior quality products will now be sold to the general consumer at Canadian Tire and Parts Source stores. According to a company’s spokesperson, the products offered will include "bodywork shampoo conditioner, high definition wax, perfect palm applicators, super resin polish, vinyl and rubber care products, custom wheel cleaner, rapid detailer and instant tyre dressing."
Endorsed by leading manufacturers and the British Royalty
More than twenty motor manufacturers use Autoglym products in manufacturing or presentation processes including Jaguar Cars, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and other important marquees. Autoglym products also hold two prestigious Royal Warrants, a mark of recognition to individuals or companies who have supplied goods or services for at least five years to HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales. Autoglym is currently the only car care company to have been granted two Royal Warrants of Approval. Autoglym is currently the only car care company to supply to more than one Royal household.
The Autoglym product line covers every aspect of the automobile including paint, glass, tires, bumpers, and interiors. Signature products such as HD Wax, Perfect Palm Applicator, Super Resin Polish and others will be available starting January 2010.
“We are very excited to bring Autoglym products to the Canadian car enthusiast,” expressed Paul Caller, Autoglym CEO. “We’ve carefully studied this market for years and we feel it’s the perfect time to enter. Canadians are performing more of their own car care than ever before, and Autoglym brings an array of top quality products that deliver a professional detailing finish to every part of the automobile.”
Autoglym was founded in 1965 by a UK Motor Trade entrepreneur who developed a unique system for renovating used car paintwork. The company mastered its craft serving professional detailers before it branched out into the consumer retail market. Autoglym prides itself on the research and development that is behind every single product. Continuous investment in research and innovation ensures Autoglym products are matched to the latest advances in vehicle manufacture.
photo:Autoglym