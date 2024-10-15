Nissan aims to make life easier for electric vehicle owners with the launch of its Nissan Energy charging network. Using the MyNissan application, owners of the Ariya and other future Nissan EVs will be able to locate charging stations more easily, check real-time availability and make payments, all from a single interface.

L'application MaNissan | Photo: Nissan

Access to over 20,000 chargers in Canada

With over 20,000 charging stations available across the country, the Nissan Energy network relies on partners such as ChargeHub, Shell Recharge and Tesla, with more to come.

For now, just Ariya

The new feature is not yet available to Nissan LEAF owners, but they can still use the NissanConnect EV and Services app to locate charging stations.

NACS adapter for greater compatibility with Tesla Superchargers

In addition, and as previously announced, Nissan is offering an NACS (North American Charging Standard) adapter to Ariya owners, starting this year. This device will enable users to access Tesla Supercharger stations.

Starting in 2025, Nissan's new electric models for the North American market will come with a built-in NACS-compatible charging port.

An electrified future with 16 new models by 2026

This initiative goes hand in hand with Nissan's electrification plans, which include the launch of 16 new electrified models by fiscal 2026.