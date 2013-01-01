Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A maximum range of 837 kilometers for the Lucid Air

Ten years ago, with the exception of what Tesla was set to offer with its new Model S, the range standard for an electric car was around 150 kilometers. Today the psychological barrier is at 400; anyone who offers less is already late at the party.

However, many consumers are waiting for more (range) before making the jump to an electric automobile. We know it's only a matter of time and Lucid Motors is giving us a preview this week : its Air model has just received its official ratings from the US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

Thus, the launch version of the Lucid Air, which will be available in two trims, will blow our minds in terms of autonomy and performance. The Range variant, which will prioritize capacity in terms of electric freedom, will be able to cover 520 miles (837 km) with a full charge. Its power of 933 horsepower should be enough in terms of performance.

For its part, the Performance model, whose prerogative is in its name, will deliver 1,111 horsepower, which will slightly affect its autonomy: it will be set at 471 miles, or 758 kilometers.

These are impressive figures. And, fun fact, the range will vary depending on the size of the tires that will be fitted to the car. The advertised capacity is with the 19-inch wheels that come standard. When you choose the 21-inch rims, you lose a few kilometers as the ratings drop to 481 miles (774 km) and 451 miles (726 km), respectively for the Range and Performance trims.

An Air Grand Touring version will follow with 800 horsepower. This one should receive 516 and 469 miles (830 and 755 km) with the 19-inch and 21-inch wheels, respectively.

As of today, the Lucid Air is the model that has received the most generous ratings from the EPA for battery life. We will see how everything will materialize on the road.

Lucid Motors had initially planned to start production of its Air model in the spring of this year, but the whole process was postponed towards the end of 2021. With the EPA ratings now official, we are approaching the first deliveries of models to customers.

