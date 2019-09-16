Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

For Sale: A Twin Pack of Vehicles Identical to Ones Used in Back to the Future

A 1981 DeLorean DMC 12 and a 1985 Toyota SR5 – models identical to ones used prominently in the Back to the Future movies – are being offered for sale together.

It's not every day you get your hands on iconic cars that have made their mark in the movies. So imagine the opportunity to purchase two of them at once... provided you have some ready cash.

Although, we're not talking about big money. Both of these vehicles fall into the “affordable” category.

The twin pack of models on offer consists of vehicles identical to the ones used in the first of the Back to the Future films. In the case of the DeLorean, we're talking about an edition without the frills that Doc Brown's time machine enjoyed.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1985 Toyota SR5
Photo: Bringatrailer
1985 Toyota SR5

As for the Toyota pickup truck, it's a replica that's been made up to look exactly like the vehicle that Marty McFly dreamed of in 1985.

Both items are available on the popular online auction site Bring a Trailer.

The DeLorean

1981 DeLorean DMC 12, doors open
Photo: Bringatrailer
1981 DeLorean DMC 12, doors open

Equipped with a five-speed manual transmission, the 1981 DeLorean DMC 12 is in excellent condition with only 4,300 kilometres of wear on it. The service history comes with the sale and the trunk is filled with items associated with the movie, including a bright pink dashboard.

The auction closes in two days and bidding for the DeLorean is currently at $32,000 USD.

1981 DeLorean DMC 12, front
Photo: Bringatrailer
1981 DeLorean DMC 12, front
1981 DeLorean DMC 12, rear
Photo: Bringatrailer
1981 DeLorean DMC 12, rear

The Toyota

1985 Toyota SR5, profile
Photo: Bringatrailer
1985 Toyota SR5, profile

As for the 1985 Toyota SR5 pickup, you might recall it’s the truck that filled Marty McFly with envy during the first movie of the series. It's equipped with tubular bumpers and a roll bar, as well as six yellow auxiliary lights. The model has covered about 130,000 miles so far but looks to be in very good condition. It’s also equipped with accessories that refer us back to the film, which should allow the bets to reach an interesting level.

1985 Toyota SR5, front
Photo: Bringatrailer
1985 Toyota SR5, front
1985 Toyota SR5, interior
Photo: Bringatrailer
1985 Toyota SR5, interior

As of now, the high bid for the Toyota pickup is $30,000, and it is likely to increase over the next two days.

It remains to be seen whether the vehicles will go to two different buyers or whether a single collector will scoop them both up.

Photos:Bringatrailer
1981 DeLorean DMC 12 pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Sluggish Sales and Worrying Times for the New Honda Accord

Sluggish Sales and Worrying Times for the New Honda Accord

The Honda Accord was revamped for 2018 and has received a positive reception, yet sales have continued to decline. This is at least in part a direct conseque...

Toyota Sells its 10 Millionth Hybrid Vehicle Globally

Toyota Sells its 10 Millionth Hybrid Vehicle Globally

More than 10 million hybrid vehicles from auto manufacturer Toyota have been sold around the world, with the new milestone coming only months after the compa...

Signed DeLorean from “Back to the Future” for sale on eBay

Signed DeLorean from “Back to the Future” for sale on eBay

Want to bid on a DeLorean that was specially created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Back to the Future” and signed by most of the cast and crew? Here’...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Hyundai Gives a Taste of its 2021 Elantra N L...
Article
Ford plant
GM, Ford and Chrysler Pick a Date for Reopeni...
Article
Inventory at a Chevrolet dealership
Coronavirus: Will The Industry Offer Clunker ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford presents a 1400-hp Electric Mustang: Meet the Cobra Jet
Ford presents a 1400-hp Elect...
Video
2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 