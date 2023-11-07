Those who have seen the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” will probably remember the scene in which Leonardo DiCaprio attempts to drive a 1989 Lamborghini Countach while under the influence of drugs. It does not go well.

The damaged 1989 Lamborghini Countach is going to auction Photo: Bonhams Auctions

All these years later, the damaged Lamborghini Countach used for that scene is going up for auction. The Bonhams group will be overseeing the sale at an event in Abu Dhabi on November 25th.

The auction announcement explains that additional damage was inflicted on the car after filming the scene to give it a more wrecked appearance.

1989 Lamborghini Countach side view Photo: Bonhams Auctions

Those scenes in the film surely caused some heartache among car fans, the Countach being such an iconic model. Introduced at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, this Lambo grew quickly in stature and posters of it graced many a teenager’s bedroom, and not a few garage walls, in the years subsequent.

With its gull-wing doors, sharp style and V12 engine, the Countach captivated the imagination. It was also produced over an extended period, from 1974 to 1990, with nearly 2,000 units assembled.

The car used in the movie wasn’t “just any” Countach either. It was one of the 658 25th-anniversary editions built to celebrate Lamborghini's quarter-century, and it features unique spoilers and modified air intakes designed by future Pagani founder Horacio Pagani, when he was still working at Lamborghini.

Output from its 5.2L V12 engine is 455 hp.

The damaged 1989 Lamborghini Countach going to auction Photo: Bonhams Auctions

Still though, the obvious question in this case is, what can a Lamborghini Countach in this condition be worth? Turns out quite a lot, it seems. Bonhams expects a selling price ranging from $1.5 to $2.0 million USD.

By comparison, an undamaged Countach might currently fetch about half that price on the used car market. Clearly, its role in the film and its rarity contribute to driving up its value. At least, that’s what Bonhams is calculating.

The damaged 1989 Lamborghini Countach, rear Photo: Bonhams Auctions

1989 Lamborghini Countach, profile Photo: Bonhams Auctions