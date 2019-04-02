Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New York State Will Ban Gas-Engine Vehicle Sales as of 2035

•    Starting in 2035, the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles will be banned in New York State.

•    New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 29.

•    Until now, only California had passed such a law.

•    Accelerating the deployment of a vast network of charging stations will be necessary for the success of the state's ambitions.

Canada has already passed legislation that will seek to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles as of 2035. In the U.S., a few states have expressed an intention to pass similar legislation, but so far only California has done so.

That state is no longer alone, as Reuters reported at the end of last week that New York Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed it will pass legislation setting 2035 as the deadline for switching to non-ICE vehicles.

The transition will come in stages. California’s government as set a target for the proportion of electrified vehicle sales to reach 35 percent by 2026 and then 68 percent by 2030, before reaching 100 percent electric by 2035. We'll have to see what plan New York puts forward.

And, the next question must be raised. Given that targets of this kind will certainly cause an increase in demand for EVs, how will manufacturers respond to meet that demand? Current problems with delays regarding deliveries of electrified vehicles have been well-documented over the past year.  

In addition to California and New York, the state of Washington has expressed its desire to set similar targets, and remember that there are a dozen or so other state legislatures that normally follow the rules established by California regarding polluting emissions. Forces will at work in the next few months and years to push to make 2035 a uniform target date for eliminating new ICE vehicles.

PHEVs as well
It's worth noting that in the case of California and New York, the legislation will allow sales of zero-emission vehicles starting in 2035, but also of plug-in hybrid models.

The issue of charging infrastructure is tied in with the moves being implemented by New York State and others. Here in Canada progress is evident on this front, particularly in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, but the pace will have to pock up in the United States, including California and New York State. Already, major investments have been announced for the installation of public charging stations and Governor Hochul indicated that the New York Power Authority has installed its 100th fast-charging station as part of the EVolve NY program.

Browse cars for sale available near you

 

You May Also Like

Illinois Considering $1,000 Annual Fee for EV Owners

Illinois Considering $1,000 Annual Fee for EV Owners

The state of Illinois is considering implementing a $1,000 annual registration fee charged to owners of electric vehicles. The goal of the fee would be to co...

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U.S. in July

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U...

During the month of July, Ford sold more of its Mustang Mach-E EV than it did of its Mustang gas-powered car in the United States. Supply-chain factors proba...

U.S. All-Electric Vehicle Registrations Were Up 60 Percent in Q1 2022

U.S. All-Electric Vehicle Registrations Were Up 60 Percen...

The first quarter of 2022 saw a big jump in registrations of new all-electric vehicles, which totaled an impressive 158,689. That represents a 60-percent inc...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Toyota Venza
Toyota Cuts Production Targets by 6.3 Percent...
Article
Hurricane Ian Aftermath: Beware of Flooded Ve...
Article
2023 Lordstown Endurance
2023 Lordstown Endurance Production Gets Unde...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 