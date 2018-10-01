Since the first appearance of the Batman character on television in the 1960s, car enthusiasts have had only one thing in mind when it comes to the morally complicated crusader: the Batmobile.

While the original 1960s series gave us what remains the most iconic model of the Batmobile, every new movie since then has had its own variation. These highly modified variants have become collector's items.

And since a new chapter in the series is currently in preparation for a big-screen release, why not take a look at the Batman’s next car? This past June, an image of it appeared on director Matt Reeves' Twitter account, but now, thanks to the trailer, we have a fuller idea of what it will look like on the screen.

From what we can see, the next Batmobile looks like a mid-engine model, but with a retro muscle-car look. In fact, based on the images we've been able to see, the car could well be a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with a Ford V10 Triton engine in the rear. While the car is still black, the red lighting that can be seen is a nod to the first Batmobile, the (highly modified) Lincoln Futura concept from the 1960s.

Robert Pattinson, from the celebrity "Twilight", will embody the next Batman.

The Batmobile won't be his only vehicle in the next installment. Photos and videos taken at the filming location also show a Batcycle. As with the Batmobile, the filmmakers seem to have opted for a more realistic look. The motorcycle looks like a modified production model rather than a prototype built especially for the occasion.

The release of the latest film in the Batman franchise was originally scheduled for June 2021, but production was delayed due to the pandemic. Its theatrical release is now pencilled in for October 2021.