Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Since the first appearance of the Batman character on television in the 1960s, car enthusiasts have had only one thing in mind when it comes to the morally complicated crusader: the Batmobile.

While the original 1960s series gave us what remains the most iconic model of the Batmobile, every new movie since then has had its own variation. These highly modified variants have become collector's items.

And since a new chapter in the series is currently in preparation for a big-screen release, why not take a look at the Batman’s next car? This past June, an image of it appeared on director Matt Reeves' Twitter account, but now, thanks to the trailer, we have a fuller idea of what it will look like on the screen.

From what we can see, the next Batmobile looks like a mid-engine model, but with a retro muscle-car look. In fact, based on the images we've been able to see, the car could well be a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with a Ford V10 Triton engine in the rear. While the car is still black, the red lighting that can be seen is a nod to the first Batmobile, the (highly modified) Lincoln Futura concept from the 1960s.

Robert Pattinson, from the celebrity "Twilight", will embody the next Batman.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The new Batmobile, three-quarters rear
Photo: Warner Bros
The new Batmobile, three-quarters rear

The Batmobile won't be his only vehicle in the next installment. Photos and videos taken at the filming location also show a Batcycle. As with the Batmobile, the filmmakers seem to have opted for a more realistic look. The motorcycle looks like a modified production model rather than a prototype built especially for the occasion.

The release of the latest film in the Batman franchise was originally scheduled for June 2021, but production was delayed due to the pandemic. Its theatrical release is now pencilled in for October 2021.

The new Batmobile, rear
Photo: Warner Bros
The new Batmobile, rear
The new Batmobile, with its driver
Photo: Twitter
The new Batmobile, with its driver
1970 Plymouth Barracuda
Photo: Pinterest (Cargurus.com)
1970 Plymouth Barracuda

You May Also Like

Top 10 Cars for Trick or Treating this Halloween !

Top 10 Cars for Trick or Treating this Halloween !

Here’s our official Auto123 list of cars that most marked the history of horror, super-hero and action movies, and even a classic film or two. Happy Hallowee...

40 Images of New York and its Cars in the 1960s and 70s

40 Images of New York and its Cars in the 1960s and 70s

Here’s a gallery of vintage New York City images on the theme of the automobile that will transport you to a version of the Big Apple many of you have never ...

You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds

You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reyn...

A Pontiac Trans Am autographed by Burt Reynolds is being offered as part of a contest. The model, an actual Trans Am from the era, has been made a perfect re...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Hyundai Palisade
What’s That Smell? New Hyundai Palisade Suffe...
Article
Volkswagen ID. Buggy concept
Volkswagen ID. Buggy Will Be Made, but in a D...
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Offering More Mustang Mach-E First Editions
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Here’s What the Next Batmobil...
Video
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certi...
Video
Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 