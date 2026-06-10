Porsche is partnering with Pixar and Disney to create three 911s inspired by Toy Story for the release of the fifth installment of the animated franchise. The three one-off creations represent three main characters in the story: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.

“Seeing the characters of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie come to life on the road thanks to the creative minds at Disney and Pixar, Style Porsche, and the Sonderwunsch department is very exciting," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "Many of us — and our children — grew up watching the Toy Story movies in theaters. Celebrating this milestone is particularly rewarding, especially knowing that this initiative will ultimately support children and families in need.”

| Photo: Porsche

Woody, Buzz and Jessie

Decked out in white, purple and green, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is obviously inspired by Buzz Lightyear. The car features a rear wing painted in the animated character's signature colours. Several Easter eggs have been tucked away here and there for fans and connoisseurs of the film series to discover. The door sills read “To Infinity and Beyond,” the character's famous catchphrase, and Lightyear is printed on the sidewalls of the tires.

Jessie is reinterpreted in the form of a Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS. The car is painted in a colour created specifically for the occasion: Jessie White Metallic, a nod to the buttons on the character's blouse. On the Targa model's signature roll bar, the Targa script has been replaced with ‘Jessie’. The floor mats inside the car mimic a cowhide pattern, just like the chaps worn by Jessie.

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

The trio is completed by a Porsche 911 Carrera T that pays tribute to the character of Woody. A colossal amount of work was required for the paint job to capture the texture and pattern of the character's jeans. Meanwhile, the inner door panels reflect the design of the shirt worn by the cowboy.

All three cars were customized by the Sonderwunsch department (which translates from German as the “Special Request” department).

| Photo: Porsche

For the cause(s)

The three one-off Porsche 911s will be put up for sale, with profits being donated to three charities: Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche