Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

VinFast Wants to Have Solid-State Batteries in its Vehicles by 2024

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Even as Vietnamese automaker VinFast prepares the launch of its first two models in North America, the VF8 and VF9 SUVs, it is showing it is proactive in looking beyond them to the future.

This week, the company announced an agreement with Taiwanese start-up ProLogium, which specializes in EV battery technology. The goal of the partnership for VinFast is to have solid-state batteries in its vehicles, as soon as 2024.

For those not familiar with the technology, this is a new type of EV battery that will offer greater range and faster recharging times, as well as increasing overall safety compared to the liquid-state batteries currently used.

As part of the agreement, VinFast is also investing in the ProLogium firm.

“ProLogium and VinFast will together unveil smart electric vehicles powered by our market leading next-generation solid-state battery technologies. We are a major innovator in battery technology with already proven manufacturing capabilities and we aim to become a main driver for a sustainable world through high-performance, safe and affordable technologies.”

- Vincent Yang, ProLogium president and CEO

Browse cars for sale available near you

VinFast VF 8
Photo: VinFast
VinFast VF 8

The two firms plan to develop solid-state battery packs that will be built at new plant ProLogium is building in Taiwan, scheduled to open in early 2023. They are also exploring a joint venture for a battery plant in Vietnam. VinFast already has its own battery plant in its home country.

VinFast, which is planning an IPO in the U.S., announced plans in March to build a plant in Chatham County, North Carolina, by 2024. It will be the first outside of Vietnam and will produce electric vehicles – including electric buses - and EV batteries.

In the U.S. market, VinFast will focus its efforts first on California, where the first of the company's 30 branches is set to open next week. The company also has big ambitions here in Canada.

The VF8 EV will be offered here starting at $51,250 CAD while the VF9 gets starting price of $69,750.

VinFast VF 9
Photo: VinFast
VinFast VF 9

You May Also Like

The U.S. Government Will Dole Out Grants to Boost Domestic EV Battery Production

The U.S. Government Will Dole Out Grants to Boost Domesti...

The Biden administration has announced a plan to dole out grants (totaling $3.16 billion USD) to boost domestic production of EV batteries, this as demand fo...

Stellantis, LG Chem Confirm $5 Billion Joint Venture to Build Battery Plant in Ontario

Stellantis, LG Chem Confirm $5 Billion Joint Venture to B...

Yesterday, Auto giant Stellantis and battery manufacturer LG Chem confirmed what the grapevine had revealed a few days earlier, which is that they will partn...

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Plan 35 New Electric Vehicles by 2030

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Plan 35 New Electric Vehic...

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi announce that they will offer 35 new electric vehicles by 2030. Several markets and niches will see the results of this push, ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Black Boxes and Speed Limiters Coming to Euro...
Article
Ford pickups on the assembly line
Microchip Shortages: Some Encouraging Signs
Article
Rivian R1S and R1T
Rivian Boosted Production to 4,401 Units in Q...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 