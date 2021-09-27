Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mercedes-Benz’ New Battery Plant in Alabama Is Open for Business

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mercedes-Benz isn't in the habit of relying on others to get results. The 100-year-old-plus company has the expertise and resources to get where it wants to go, and it has just given us another great proof.

Mercedes-Benz has just officially opened a second plant in Alabama, this time in Bibb County. It will be dedicated to manufacturing EV batteries, and it joins the company's other plant in nearby Tuscaloosa County – which is, not coincidentally, where production of the all-electric EQE and EQS models will begin in the coming months.

The new battery plant will supply the components for these two new all-electric products, obviously, and in the process it will add 600 permanent jobs to the region. Mercedes also says that the production process of the batteries will be carbon-neutral and that the plant is expected to get all its electricity from renewable resources by 2024. Mercedes-Benz committed to achieving that goal in 2020.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, in front of the new plant
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, in front of the new plant

Mercedes is all-in in its Alabama operations, having poured more than $ 7 billion in investments into the state since the 1990s. One of those billions has been spent on upgrades to the Tuscaloosa plant and logistics centres, and of course to building the new battery plant.

The money spent in Alabama on electrification is central to Mercedes-Benz’ strategy. The company has promised to move to EV technology by the end of the decade. To achieve this, it plans to build eight such plants around the world. The total capacity will be 200 gigawatt hours.

Mercedes-Benz wants to offer nine fully electric models (EQ series) around the world in the medium term. At the moment, the only one available in Canada is the EQS sedan. The EQS SUV is set to be unveiled on April 19.

Once again, we'll be keeping an eye on everything related to accessibility – meaning, getting the fobs of new EVs into the hands of buyers. Right now, let's just say that the situation needs to improve. For now, as we reported yesterday, demand is not being met by supply, and wait times for new EVs are currently stretching into months, even years.

The new Alabama battery plant, from above
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The new Alabama battery plant, from above
The new plant, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The new plant, interior
At work in the new plant, fig. 1
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
At work in the new plant, fig. 1
At work in the new plant, fig. 2
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
At work in the new plant, fig. 2

You May Also Like

Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an EV Battery Factory in the U.S.

Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an EV Battery Fa...

Toyota is committing $1.29 billion USD to build an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Other manufacturers have made similar announcements l...

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Plan 35 New Electric Vehicles by 2030

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Plan 35 New Electric Vehic...

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi announce that they will offer 35 new electric vehicles by 2030. Several markets and niches will see the results of this push, ...

Hyundai Investing $7.4 B in Electrification, Technologies in the US

Hyundai Investing $7.4 B in Electrification, Technologies...

Hyundai will invest heavily in the U.S. to develop a host of technologies. At the heart of its commitment is the assembly of several electric vehicles at its...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
BMW's new 7 Series sedan
BMW Gives an Intriguing Look at its Upcoming ...
Article
2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST
GM Wants to Make Electric Vehicles That Can P...
Article
Buick Encore
GM’s Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax Heading for...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 