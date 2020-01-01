Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

That time They Built a Cardboard Car to Access a Drive-Thru…

Wanting to access the drive-thru of a fast-food chain, a Belgian family was missing a minor detail: a car. No matter, they got creative with some cardboard. The event was unsurprisingly captured on video and went viral online. And frankly, any moment of levity during this trying time is welcome.

The scene took place in La Louvière, Belgium, a municipality some 54 km south of Brussels. Local resident Nathalie Moermans had queued up with her daughter and daughter-in-law in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's restaurant. Absent an actual car, however, the woman was told she could not place an order.

The explanation given was that a vehicle is necessary to ensure that social distancing is properly respected. The trio went into solution mode.

In a matter of minutes, a cardboard car came into being. Recounts Ms. Moermans, “We’ve just moved and having bought some furniture, we still had the boxes. The girls weren’t keen on going to the drive-thru in our makeshift car, for fear of attracting attention. I convinced them they would laugh about it later and they went along with it.”

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: dhnet.be

The reactions came quickly around them as they proceeded through the drive-thru. Drivers of other vehicles honked their horns and – of course - took pictures. The family did admit to wondering how police would react if they spotted them in line. Sure enough, some law enforcement did arrive, but after a quick explanation by Ms. Moermans, the only consequence was hearty laughs all around and – of course – more taking of photos.

The family was able to order their McMeals.

Inside the restaurant, the reaction was equally positive. Initial surprise was followed by smiles and laughs, with employees rushing out to – of course – snap some photos of the cardboard car.

A light-hearted moment in a difficult time.

There’s even a lesson in here somewhere. When faced with a difficult situation, there's the option of giving up of feeling sorry for oneself, or there's going into solution mode.

You May Also Like

May 8, 1982: Death of a Quebec National Hero, Gilles Villeneuve

May 8, 1982: Death of a Quebec National Hero, Gilles Vill...

On a May the 8th, Quebec race-car legend Gilles Villeneuve, hero to a people, met a tragic end at the Zolder racing circuit in Belgium. That was in 1982. Alm...

General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18

General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18

General Motors announced yesterday that it will restart its Canadian and U.S. plants on May 18. The reopening will be carried out in accordance with strict h...

Production of the 2020 Corvette Could Be Limited to 2,700 Units

Production of the 2020 Corvette Could Be Limited to 2,700...

As automakers try to climb out from under the coronavirus, production of the first mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette could be limited. 2,700 units have actually...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Genesis G80
Genesis Opens Order Books for 2021 G80, Annou...
Article
Gilles Villeneuve
May 8, 1982: Death of a Quebec National Hero,...
Article
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio / 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 