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Moab Magic: Jeep Debuts Six Concepts for 60th Easter Jeep Safari

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Derek Boshouwers
 Jeep’s new crop of concept vehicles blends nostalgic heritage with head-turning customization.

It’s that time of year again. Time for the red rocks of Moab to welcome thousands of off-road enthusiasts for the Easter Jeep Safari. This time it’s for the 60th Anniversary of the event, and for the occasion, the 4x4 specialist has unveiled a stable of six new concept vehicles that blend nostalgic heritage with head-turning customization.

Running from March 28 to April 5, the event serves as a high-altitude laboratory for Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) and Mopar. Some may have hoped for a ruggedized version of the new hybrid Cherokee, but the 2026 concept lineup—spanning from a classic 1980s icon to the ultra-luxury Wagoneer—offers plenty of trail-rated eye candy.

Wrangler Anvil 715

| Photo: Jeep
| Photo: Jeep
| Photo: Jeep
| Photo: Jeep

Leading the charge is the Wrangler Anvil 715. Building on the overlanding momentum of last year’s Bug Out 4xe, this concept is a love letter to the SJ Jeeps of the 1960s. Its restyled front end evokes a classic Rhino grille aesthetic, but the hardware is strictly modern. Under the hood sits a 6.4L V8 engine, churning out a formidable 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

The Anvil 715 isn't just about raw power; it’s designed for the long haul. It features a custom, non-removable roof equipped with a skylight and an integrated roof rack, heavy-duty steel bumpers and custom-upholstered seating based on the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon platform.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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