It’s that time of year again. Time for the red rocks of Moab to welcome thousands of off-road enthusiasts for the Easter Jeep Safari. This time it’s for the 60th Anniversary of the event, and for the occasion, the 4x4 specialist has unveiled a stable of six new concept vehicles that blend nostalgic heritage with head-turning customization.

Running from March 28 to April 5, the event serves as a high-altitude laboratory for Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) and Mopar. Some may have hoped for a ruggedized version of the new hybrid Cherokee, but the 2026 concept lineup—spanning from a classic 1980s icon to the ultra-luxury Wagoneer—offers plenty of trail-rated eye candy.

Wrangler Anvil 715