Hyundai has teased… something, in a short new video ahead of a big reveal it has planned for this week at the New York Auto Show.

We know it’s big, because it says so right on the rock spinning in the air in the short video shared on X: Something Big Is Coming. Could it be the flying taxi Hyundai’s been working on? It is up in the air, and holding in place. Or, some gigantic new SUV, all-electric (or maybe not)? Given the terrain below the spinning rock, we could also reasonably guess we’re about to meet a production version of the Crater concept the brand presented at the beginning of the year in Montreal.

Hyundai is pitching their unveiling this week as a “major world debut”, so expectations are this is no mere update of an existing model.

All shall be revealed on Wednesday morning just before 10 AM. Auto123 will be at the NY show’s media day for all the excitement and we’ll have a full report on Hyundai’s pulling off of the sheet as soon as it happens.

The Hyundai Crater concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: Hyundai