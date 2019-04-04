Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Boost in Bentley Sales in 2020 Despite the Pandemic

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The year 2020 has been very tough for the vast majority of car manufacturers. Unsurprisingly, it hasn't hit luxury automakers like Bentley as hard as many others, since they cater to customers that are perhaps more concerned about the coronavirus than about making ends meet at the end of the month.

Bluntly, it reflects the gaps that exist between certain strata of society.

In fact, for Bentley, the last twelve months have been a record period. Specifically, the British-based manufacturer ended 2020 with 11,206 deliveries, beating its previous record of 11,089 set in 2017. The 2020 result also represents an increase of approximately 2 percent over 2019.

The new Flying Spur and Continental V8 played a big part in this increase during their first full year of sales in the market. The upgraded version of the Bentayga also helped drive sales once it launched during the course of the year.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Bentley'S Flying Spur
Photo: Bentley
Bentley'S Flying Spur

Incredibly, Bentley's forecast for 2020 was even higher, showing that the pandemic did have some affect, even on it.

“Even though we anticipated greater sales before the pandemic struck, when you consider the level of restrictions around the world for the majority of the year, to achieve a record sales performance is a strong measure of our potential,” said Adrian Hallmark, Bentley's President and CEO.

China was the automaker’s largest market with 2,880 units sold, accounting for 26 percent of the total sales. This represents a 48 percent increase over 2019.

For the Americas as a whole, 3,035 models were delivered, a 4-percent increase over 2019. Globally, this represents approximately 27 percent of the company's results.

In 2021, Bentley is again expected to record strong sales, driven in part by the Bentayga, which will continue to ride the momentum gained from its mid-term redesign. The redesigned Flying Spur V8 is also expected to be a big hit. Bentley has also promised a second plug-in hybrid model to join the Bentayga Hybrid within the lineup.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: 80% Drop in New Car Sales in February in China

Coronavirus: 80% Drop in New Car Sales in February in China

Coronavirus is having a major impact on China's auto industry, which saw its sales drop 80% in February. The authorities are hoping for a recovery in the sec...

Tesla Delivered 499,550 Vehicles in 2020, Inches Shy of Half-Million Target

Tesla Delivered 499,550 Vehicles in 2020, Inches Shy of H...

Tesla came this close to delivering on its promise of delivering half a million cars in 2020. The final tally of units delivered into the hands of buyers was...

Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

Porsche popped its britches a little bit today in announcing it has already sold 10,000 of its new Taycan electric model since the start of the year. Even be...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Acura RDX
Honda and Acura Electric SUVs Built by GM?
Article
Kia Rolls Out New Logo, New Slogan
Article
2021 Kia Sorento
2021 Kia Sorento Review: The True Challenge B...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022
Top 10: Electric Pickups We'r...
Video
Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 