Bentley’s First EV Will Answer to the Name of Torcal

It’s a small club of automakers that have yet to offer a single electric vehicle. And that club is about to lose another member. This coming September, British manufacturer Bentley will unveil its very first electric vehicle. And it will be called, we learned today, the Torcal.

The name of the future luxury electric SUV is inspired by the El Torcal national nature reserve in Spain.

Few technical details about the Torcal

Although the future Bentley Torcal was already spotted during winter testing in Sweden last winter, no technical details regarding the model have been revealed since, including today.

There’s one exception to that, mind you: we already know that it will ride on the Volkswagen Group's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture. This modular electric platform is already used for the electric Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron, to name those. It’s also been reported that the Torcal will be smaller than the brand’s Bentayga SUV.

The new Torcal will be manufactured at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England, which required significant modifications to the plant.

| Photo: Bentley

A September unveiling

Bentley's first electric SUV will be presented officially on September 26. And when it is, it’s safe to say many eyes will be peeled and much attention will be paid to see what kind of reaction it gets. Not least because a certain Italian luxury automaker we won’t name (Ferrari) was just given a rather rough ride when it unveiled its own very first electric SUV. Here's hoping the Torcal lives up to the expectations of customers searching for a high-end luxury electric SUV.

The Bentley Torcal is scheduled to go on sale over the course of 2027.