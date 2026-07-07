Polestar Confirms New Polestar 4 SUV

Polestar is expanding its most popular model lineup with the Polestar 4 SUV, confirmed today and scheduled to officially open for sales on September 2, 2026. If all goes well, customer deliveries will get underway in early 2027.

The new EV will be sold in most global markets, with an eye to adding greater daily versatility to Polestar’s performance-oriented portfolio.

Design of the 2027 Polestar 4 SUV

The Polestar 4 SUV thus enters existence as a more conventional, practical companion to the Polestar 4 coupe. And while the teaser image released by the automaker shows the brand’s signature minimalist design language remains intact, it hints at dramatic differences from the B-pillars rearward.

| Photo: Polestar

| Photo: Polestar

By ditching the coupe's sloping fastback profile, Polestar has extended the roofline rearward into a wagon-esque crossover shape with a more upright tailgate. Most notably, the redesign reinstates a traditional rear window, somewhat controversially missing from the current 4, which relies on a digital camera feed to provide rear visibility.

Interior of the 2027 Polestar 4 SUV

The new, elevated-wagon-like silhouette also promises a greater amount of flexible storage space as well as a brighter, more open cabin for rear passengers.

Beyond that, the absence of an image previewing the interior means we’ll have to wait for the next teaser, sure to come before the big unveiling in the early fall. We don’t expect radical changes from the Polestar 4 coupe, however.

Powertrains of the 2027 Polestar 4 SUV

Polestar confirms the vehicle will ride on the same proven 400-volt electrical architecture as its coupe sibling. Rear-motor, rear-wheel-drive variants will focus on efficiency, delivering a driving range of up to 630 km on the European WLTP cycle. That works out to roughly 550 km for us in North America, but we’ll have to wait for official EPA numbers.

For those seeking raw performance, the Dual-motor variants will pump out up to 544 hp, using a powertrain control unit that seamlessly disengages the front motor when cruising to maximize range.

Note that both the new SUV and the latest 4 coupe feature retuned chassis components engineered to sharpen steering precision and enhance overall driving dynamics.

The 2027 Polestar 4 SUV will be manufactured at Renault’s Busan facility in South Korea; Polstar plans to make it available to order in a majority of global markets. Canadian details to come this summer...