Porsche Offers First Look at Future Electric Cayenne

• Porsche showcases a prototype of its all-electric Cayenne.

Its electric transition might not be happening as quickly as anticipated, but Porsche continues to move forward with some established plans. And one of those is the coming introduction of the Cayenne EV, the all-electric version of its flagship SUV.

The electric Cayenne is expected sometime next year; Canada’s initial version might be a 2026 or 2027 model. But for now, Porsche has given a first look of the model.

Yes, it's heavily camouflaged, but the images show that Porsche remains true to habit and isn’t making any drastic changes to the shell of its Cayenne.

The model appeared at the Shelsley Walsh hill climb in England, the oldest motorsport event in the world (dating back to 1905) to hold competitions on its original course, making it older than Indianapolis, Le Mans and Monza.

For the occasion, Porsche brought its electric Cayenne prototype with Porsche Formula E development driver Gabriela Jílková its designated driver.

| Photo: Porsche

Gabriela Jílková, pilote de développement de Porsche en Formule E | Photo: Porsche

The company says the prototype is “close to production,” suggesting that the bodywork is practically what we'll see on the final version.

The electric Cayenne's performance during the event is cause for excitement if you’re a fan of Porsches and of EVs. Porsche claims its driver beat the previous record for a vehicle in this category by four seconds. In passing, it revealed some of the model's secrets that contributed to that result. So now we know the EV will feature the Porsche Active Ride suspension system, which levels the vehicle at all times, even during strong acceleration or intense braking. This completely changes the road behaviour and driving experience.

This Cayenne, by the way, will be making the short trip over to the Goodwood Festival of Speed set for later this week.

For those not ready to say goodbye to the regular Cayenne, know that the gas-engine versions will coexist with the all-electric ones for a while.