With the Ferrari Luce getting its big unveiling today, several years of automotive purists and spy chasing disguised prototypes across Europe can come to an end. Ferrari has officially pulled the wraps off its highly anticipated, all-electric marvel.

Revealed in Rome as the culmination of a meticulously orchestrated, three-act reveal — which began with technical specifications last October and interior teasers in February — the Luce obviously represents a radical departure from tradition for Ferrari. For one thing, it will be eye-wateringly expensive, its entry price pegged at 550,000 euros on the Old Continent (or over $883,000 CAD).

But more importantly, the Luce rewrites the rulebook on what a Ferrari can look like, who it is built for and how it communicates with the driver. Built on a bespoke all-electric platform that supports four-count-‘em-four motors, it comes in a form never really seen before from the prancing horse: a four-door, five-seat sedan hatchback.

| Photo: Ferrari

Design of the Ferrari Luce

Without the famous badge and distinctive Rosso Corsa paintwork to guide you, you might not immediately guess what this Luce is. And what this Luce is, is Ferrari’s first-ever production electric vehicle (EV).

The design is bound to be polarizing. The Luce is the historic first automotive project handled by LoveFrom, the highly acclaimed creative collective led by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson.

The vehicle's shell-like form is dictated by a massive, sweeping glass house. Up front, the nose is dominated by an aggressive, racing-derived S-duct. This functional element creates a striking visual illusion, making the front overhang look much shorter than it actually is. A bold, black two-tone graphic flows uninterrupted from the lower hood across the length of the body, making the painted chassis panels look like protective armor wrapping around a central aerodynamic pod.

Floating front and rear wings manipulate airflow, ensuring that despite its unorthodox proportions, it slippery footprint tracks with Maranello's racing DNA.

| Photo: Ferrari

Oh, and there are giant rear suicide doors.

| Photo: Ferrari

The interior

The LoveFrom-designed interior – particularly the cockpit – is less likely to provoke any kind of controversy. It looks like a marvel. In an era where most premium manufacturers default to oversized, sterile touchscreens, Ive and Newson pushed back hard, creating something that contrasts sharply with the Tesla approach, for instance.

The front layout focuses on an exquisite blend of high-end analog tactile controls and contextual digital interfaces. Key touchpoints, toggles and dials are precision-machined from single pieces of solid metal. The three-spoke steering wheel is machined from 100-percent recycled aluminum with an anodized finish and glass elements, packaging the driver binnacle, torque-control paddles, and the Manettino dial into a single assembly. The vehicle's key uses an E Ink display that dynamically changes colour when docked into custom OLED screens developed alongside Samsung.

| Photo: Ferrari

To get in back, you have those suicide doors; to put stuff in back, you have a healthy 597 litres of trunk space—the largest in Ferrari history.

| Photo: Ferrari

Powertrain of the Ferrari Luce

The Luce sits on its bespoke architecture encasing a 122-kWh battery pack (built from 210 cells co-developed with SK On). Power is deployed via four permanent magnet synchronous motors derived from the F80 supercar — one at each wheel — churning out a ridiculous 1,050 hp (830 kW). The rear axle alone spins up to 25,500 rpm to deliver 620 kW, while the front pair adds 210 kW spinning at a screaming 30,000 rpm.

Ready for the performance figures?

• 0-100 km/h: 2.5 seconds

• 0-200 km/h: 6.8 seconds

• Top Speed: 310 km/h

• Total Range: Over 530 km

• Architecture: 800V fast-charging up to 350 kW

To mask the car's 2,260 kg curb weight (kept in check by an all-aluminum alloy frame with zero steel), Ferrari debuted its new Vehicle Control Unit. This system updates torque targets 200 times per second through Side Slip Control X, governing independent torque vectoring, active suspension, and rear-wheel steering. The setup lowers the centre of gravity by 95 mm compared to the Purosangue. Ferrari says this helps the Luce mimic the agility of a car weighing 400 kg less.

| Photo: Ferrari

To ensure the EV doesn't sacrifice driver engagement, Ferrari introduced two critical features. First is the Torque Shift Engagement system. Controlled via the steering wheel paddles, it gives drivers five levels of on-the-fly power and regenerative braking settings, creating a distinct torque language that demands active driver trajectory decisions.

Sound

Second is Ferrari's innovative approach to sound. Rather than pumping artificial, synthesized noise through the speakers, engineers mounted a precision accelerometer to the rear axle. This sensor captures the authentic physical vibrations of the rotating electric drivetrain, filtering and amplifying the signal through the sound system. To put it simply, it operates exactly like an electric guitar amplifier.

The result is a continuous, organic harmonic soundtrack that reacts dynamically to the physics of the machine. For Ferrari, it was essential that it ensure that even in the silent age of electrification, the emotional connection between human and machine remains beautifully loud.

There is no official word yet from Maranello regarding an exact Canadian release date or specific pricing for the Ferrari Luce.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari