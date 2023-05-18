Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Best Luxury Compact SUV in 2023: We Hand Out Our Auto123 Award!

To see Genesis compete with the Germans says a lot about the work done by the Korean manufacturer Automotive columnist: , Updated:

  • Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.
  • For the Best Compact SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!  
  • In the running are the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5 and Genesis GV70.
  • The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the luxury compact SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

Compact SUVs are, across the industry, the most popular and sought-after models for a majority of buyers. This is true for luxury manufacturers as much as it is for mass-market brands. 

And among luxury carmakers, the ruling class is made up largely of German brands, and their entries in the compact SUV segment, the Audi Q5, Porsche Macan and BMW X3. This year, however, the “Beemer” did not finish on our podium, because an intruder from South Korea has elbowed its way in: the Genesis GV70. 

2022 Genesis GV70
2022 Genesis GV70
Photo: D.Boshouwers

This model impresses greatly with its eye-catching styling, well-crafted interior and solid, dynamic ride, That’s not to mention the comprehensive equipment and the value it offers for the money. It has very few flaws. 

2023 Audi Q5
2023 Audi Q5
Photo: Audi

The Audi Q5 has been one of the segment's favourites since its arrival on the market. With its attractive size, lively powertrains and reassuring all-wheel drive, the Q5 has always appealed to those looking for a good compromise. This is a constant in the segment.

2022 Porsche Macan S
2022 Porsche Macan S
Photo: Porsche

The Porsche Macanappeals to emotion and to driving enthusiasts. The Macan offers the driving pleasure of a car and the number of variations in the catalog allows buyers to find the right fit, depending on their needs and tastes. 

Three products, three interesting solutions. 

For 2023, our panel of experts decided in favour of the Genesis GV70, which says a lot about the rapid progress Hyundai's luxury brand has made. In truth, the GV70 is the most impressive model the brand has introduced since its debut in 2017. To try it is to love it.

You May Also Like

2023 Porsche Macan T Review: Winter as in Summer, an Attractive Entry into Porsche World

2023 Porsche Macan T Review: Winter as in Summer, an Attr...

Here's what you need to know about the Porsche Macan T 2023, a model we drove through a week of freezing temperatures punctuated by a snowstorm. Even in thos...

2023 Porsche Macan T Review: Nimble Like a Golf GTI

2023 Porsche Macan T Review: Nimble Like a Golf GTI

Forced to choose between one of Porsche’s sports cars and this amazing cheetah-like SUV, I’d still go with any of the many variations of the 911 or of the 71...

Top 10 Luxury Compact SUVs

Top 10 Luxury Compact SUVs

In every category up and down the automotive-market line, SUVs are the flavour of the, well, decade. Auto123.com breaks down the top 10 choices for 2017 in t...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
Best Luxury Subcompact SUV in 2023
Best Luxury Subcompact SUV in 2023: We Hand O...
Article
Elon Musk adresssing Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting
Tesla Cybertruck: Up to 500,000 Sales Per Yea...
Article
Auto Credit
Car Loans, What You Need to Know!
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: The Little Trax That Could!
2024 Chevrolet Trax First Dri...
Video
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 