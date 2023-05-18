Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

For the Best Compact SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

In the running are the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5 and Genesis GV70.

The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the luxury compact SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

Compact SUVs are, across the industry, the most popular and sought-after models for a majority of buyers. This is true for luxury manufacturers as much as it is for mass-market brands.

And among luxury carmakers, the ruling class is made up largely of German brands, and their entries in the compact SUV segment, the Audi Q5, Porsche Macan and BMW X3. This year, however, the “Beemer” did not finish on our podium, because an intruder from South Korea has elbowed its way in: the Genesis GV70.

2022 Genesis GV70 Photo: D.Boshouwers

This model impresses greatly with its eye-catching styling, well-crafted interior and solid, dynamic ride, That’s not to mention the comprehensive equipment and the value it offers for the money. It has very few flaws.

2023 Audi Q5 Photo: Audi

The Audi Q5 has been one of the segment's favourites since its arrival on the market. With its attractive size, lively powertrains and reassuring all-wheel drive, the Q5 has always appealed to those looking for a good compromise. This is a constant in the segment.

2022 Porsche Macan S Photo: Porsche

The Porsche Macanappeals to emotion and to driving enthusiasts. The Macan offers the driving pleasure of a car and the number of variations in the catalog allows buyers to find the right fit, depending on their needs and tastes.

Three products, three interesting solutions.

For 2023, our panel of experts decided in favour of the Genesis GV70, which says a lot about the rapid progress Hyundai's luxury brand has made. In truth, the GV70 is the most impressive model the brand has introduced since its debut in 2017. To try it is to love it.