Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

The next BMW 2 Series will keep rear-wheel drive

North American lovers of the BMW brand came near to getting a second bit of bad news in succession. After it was announced that the next-generation 3 Series will not be offered with a manual transmission on this side of the Atlantic, indications were that the next 2 Series, scheduled to debut early in the 2020s, would switch to a front-wheel-drive architecture.

Fortunately, someone intervened to avert this disaster. And that someone was Klaus Frohlich, head of product development at BMW. In an interview with the Motoring website, the executive revealed how close the 2 Series came to going over to the dark side.

 "People asked 'does [rear-wheel drive] really matter because the segment is too small?' I think it's so important for the brand and it's so important for M, because the M2 is the entry model. So I fought hard and I won. You will have also a 2 Series successor that will have the power where you need it."

- Klaus Frohlich, head of product development at BMW

He added that had dubbed the car the “drift machine”, a unsubtle reminder to the designers and engineers assigned to the project just what role the model plays in the BMW lineup. For him, this is a car designed for drivers, and technology and luxury, important as they are, remain secondary.

The BMW 2 Series is currently in development. It’s expected that its architecture will be the modular platform currently shared by the 3 and 5 Series. And as the car will retain a rear-wheel-drive system, we can also expect that will keep an inline-6 engine.

Switching to the front-wheel drive chassis of the 1 Series would have required abandoning that engine, as that format could only accommodate an engine placed transversally, in other words no bigger than 4 cylinders.

With the 3 Series becoming increasingly gentrified, the 2 Series represents the core of what a BMW car is. Its character has been preserved, at least for the next generation. Beyond that, however, nothing is certain.

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2018: BMW to debut 2020 M340i, the new hope for a true 3 Series

Los Angeles 2018: BMW to debut 2020 M340i, the new hope f...

BMW will be premiering the 2020 M340i, the most powerful 3 Series ever made outside the M performance division, at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. Its 3....

Paris 2018: 2020 BMW 3 Series Makes Official Debut

Paris 2018: 2020 BMW 3 Series Makes Official Debut

The 7th-generation 2020 BMW 3 Series has made its official debut at the Paris Motor Show. It’s expected at dealers by spring 2019. The more-evolved but still...

Next-Generation BMW 3 Series Reveals Itself

Next-Generation BMW 3 Series Reveals Itself

Currently putting the finishing touches on the next generation of its 3 Series, BMW is seeking to reclaim its position as the uncontested leader in the entry...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Recalling 2.2 Million Vehicles Over Door...
Article
Volkswagen Apologizes for, Withdraws Ad with ...
Article
The 5 millionth vehicle built at Spartanburg, a 2020 BMW X5M Competition
Five Million Vehicles Built at BMW's Spartanb...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

They Stick 300 LEDs On an Old Lada and Take it For a Nighttime Spin
They Stick 300 LEDs On an Old...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be ...
Video
Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 