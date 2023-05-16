Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW Will Present a Concept at the Villa D'Este Concours d'Elegance

•    BMW is going to show a fresh concept at the Villa D'Este Concours d'Elegance in Italy.

•    It’s expected the model getting its premiere is based on the Z4.

•    Will we get an electric variant of the Z4?

The Villa D'Este Concours d'Elegance is taking place in Italy from May 19 to 21, and BMW will take the opportunity to present a new concept. The dominant speculation? The concept will be based on the current Z4. 

BMW director of design Adrian van Hooydonk confirmed a concept will be shown via a post on his Instagram page. It featured a drawn image of a happy couple on the Mediterranean coast – an image surely inspired by the iconic scene in To Catch a Thief featuring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. The convertible coupe in the image, meanwhile, evokes the Z4.

BMW will be at the Villa D'Este Concours d'Elegance with a new concept
Photo: Adrian Van Hooydonk

There’s a decent chance the model coming to the Concours is an electric variant of the model? The current Z4 is due to reach its end in 2025, with no plans to renew it. 

That BMW chose the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance to showcase its study is no surprise - the company is one of the sponsors of the event held on the shores of Lake Como, Italy. BMW has presented several concepts at Villa d'Este in recent years, including the Pininfarina-designed BMW Gran Lusso in 2013 and the 2018 BMW Motorrad R18. Some of Europe's top custom designers have also used the event to showcase new models, which could lead to more premieres this weekend.

We'll be back shortly with more details on what will be on display.

