BMW iX and i4: Ranges Confirmed for Canada

BMW has two highly anticipated all-electric models launching on the market this year, you may heard of them? That’s right, the iX SUV and the i4 sedan will be at dealers soon. Today, the ranges the two models will deliver was announced by BMW Canada.

Lo and behold, the official announced numbers are better than the earlier estimated ones.

In the case of the iX, the automaker initially estimated it would be around 475 km. In fact, it will be possible to drive 521 km on a full charge with the SUV. That's a gain of about 10 percent.

As for the i4 sedan, the jump is even greater for the i4 M50 xDrive version, the official range of which is 143-percent greater than first forecast. From 375 km, we’re now at 435 km on a full charge – in optimal conditions of course. For the eDrive40 variant, that climbs as high as 484 km.

Explained Andrew Scott, director of brand management for BMW Canada, “We always try to be conservative with our data and figures at BMW, especially when it comes to early estimates. To be able to confirm significant increases with the official range figures is fantastic news.”

No doubt.

BMW i4
Photo: BMW
BMW i4

The iX xDrive50, i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 xDrive models are expected to hit Canadian dealer showrooms by the end of February.

Two other versions of the iX, the entry-level M60 and xDrive40, have an estimated range of 450 km and 322 km, respectively; official figures for these two versions will follow as the models get closer to their summer 2022 market debut.

