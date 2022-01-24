Residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec will get some free juice this Canada Day, in the form of complimentary charging of their EVs at the ultra-rapid public charging stations that are part of Electrify Canada’s charging network.

The company says that starting from 12:01 AM EDT on July 1st, and ending on July 2nd at 3 AM EDT, its fastest charging stations, located along major highways and able to deliver between 150 kW and 350 kW of power to able EVs, will be available to customers without charge. There are currently 30 of these stations positioned across the country in the four provinces mentioned above.

“Providing complimentary charging across our network is our way of thanking those who have already made the switch to electric while also giving an opportunity to try our ultra-fast network on a road trip.” - Robert Barrosa, senior director of sales, business development and marketing at Electrify Canada

For those who needed an extra incentive to head out on a road trip this coming long weekend, well here you have it. Expect lineups at the most high-traffic stations, mind you…