BMW could revive a technology it had sidelined with the discontinuation of the BMW i3 REx: the range extender. According to German media outlet Automobilwoche, a new model called the iX5 REx (for Range Extender) is reportedly under development, offering a combined range of 1,000 km (621 miles). This is a promising prospect in a context where several manufacturers are re-evaluating their electric strategies.

The Chinese example inspires BMW

While some manufacturers have overestimated demand for 100% electric EVs, BMW may have better balanced its offering with a judicious mix of gas, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. CEO Oliver Zipse recently stated that the brand offers "the right products at the right time." As a result, nearly one in five BMW vehicles sold is fully electric, without neglecting other customer bases.

Interestingly, range-extender vehicles are experiencing spectacular growth in China, with sales up by nearly 50 percent. BMW is surely aware of that as it considers reintroducing this technology, particularly in strategic markets like China, Europe, and North America.

The iX5 REx as early as 2026?

Few technical details are currently known about the iX5 REx, but BMW has not denied the information regarding range extenders. A spokesperson told Automotive News that the manufacturer "continuously analyses usage habits, customer needs, and evolving markets."

This return to the range extender coincides with a resurgence of interest in this solution. Ram launched its 1500 Ramcharger in 2023, and rumours suggest an extended-range Wagoneer for Jeep. Ford and Scout are also reportedly following suit, acknowledging the relevance of such a powertrain to reassure drivers who are still concerned about range.

BMW multiplies options

The potential future iX5 REx would add to BMW's already diversified portfolio. Not only that, the automaker also plans to put a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle into production by 2028. In short, the Munich-based manufacturer is betting on technological flexibility rather than an imposed all-electric approach, to satisfy all customers.