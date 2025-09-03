Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

BMW to Launch First production Hydrogen Cars in 2028

| Photo: BMW
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Benoit Charette
 Certain components of the technology were developed in partnership with Toyota.

BMW is accelerating its energy diversification strategy. The German automaker confirmed plans to launch its first production-series hydrogen cars on the market in 2028. With support from Toyota for the fuel cell technology, BMW hopes to offer a credible alternative to 100-percent electric vehicles.

Why bet on hydrogen now?
BMW describes itself as a "technologically open" company, and that includes placing its best on more than just one single energy solution. Over the past several years, the automotive industry has invested heavily in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), but BMW is betting that hydrogen can attract drivers looking for more range and, just as importantly, ultra-fast refueling.

Unlike with BEVs, refueling with hydrogen takes only three to five minutes, on a par with refilling a gas tank in an ICE vehicle. This is a compelling argument for those on longer road trips, particularly in North America.

| Photo: BMW

A technology co-developed with Toyota
This is not BMW's first foray into the world of hydrogen. After prototypes like the 535iA Hydrogen in 2014 and the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, the brand is taking a new step.

Its third-generation fuel cell was developed with Toyota but is primarily designed in-house. It promises to be 25-percent more compact and offer better energy efficiency, more power and greater range, all while being multi-platform compatible.

A market still in development
BMW doesn’t expect hydrogen cars to take over the market any time soon, if only due to the low number of refueling stations. But the automaker believes that hydrogen will find its place alongside BEVs and internal combustion engines.

To strengthen its position, BMW is leveraging the expertise of Toyota, a pioneer with its Mirai, while also investing heavily in its own in-house engineering to ensure performance and versatility.

| Photo: BMW
Benoit Charette
Benoit Charette
Automotive expert
  • More than 30 years of experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 65 test drives last year
  • Attended more than 200 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 