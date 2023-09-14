As part of its mid-cycle upgrade, scheduled for next year, the BMW M4 will get a CS version, described by purists as the near-perfect approach to performance.

The M3 is already available in CS configuration. We suspected that the M4 would be the next to benefit, but now we know for sure. The head of BMW's M division, Franciscus van Meel, confirmed the news to Autocar.

The new M4 CS will fill the gap between the current M4 Competition and the M4 CSL. It will probably be a limited edition, like the M3 CS that arrived earlier this year, and the previous generation M4 CS of the last decade.

That's how it should be with models of this type, to ensure owners a certain exclusivity.

Mechanically, the M4 CS should benefit from the same twin-turbocharged 3.0L 6-cylinder of the M3 CS, a block offering 543 hp. Above all, a chassis tuned for the track and a lighter weight mean that this car is designed for pure performance and record times on the circuit.

We can also expect a number of refreshments for the entire 4 Series family, including inside, where the latest multimedia advances will certainly be part of the mix.