• Auto123 reviews the 2024 BMW X5M Competition.

To all those hockey moms and dads, all those family holiday weekend warriors and everyday grinders who want just a little more from daily transport, BMW offers this: the BMW X5M Competition, the latest take on BMW’s long-serving performance SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle).

The X5M gets a big boost for 2024 with the addition of the high-performance package seen on other BMWs such as the M4 and the M2. The model gets a host of new performance and some new styling that does well to hint at the power within.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, in profile | Photo: BMW

2024 BMW X5M Competition – What’s new?

The big addition this year is the addition of a 48V mild-hybrid system to compliment the X5M’s already potent twin-turbo V8 engine. It’s the first time we’ve seen this tech in a BMW M model and it helps provide an additional 12 hp. That’s not much of a gain, but the torque boost of 147 lb-ft certainly is, bringing the totals to 625 hp and 553 lb-ft. It’s enough for a sub-4 second 0-100 km/h time.

And to keep up with all that power, the M Steptronic 8-speed automatic transmission has also been tuned for a sharper response.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, front | Photo: BMW

Design of the 2024 BMW X5M Competition – 8.5/10

To help the exterior styling keep up with the changes underhood, BMW redesigned the X5M’s front end, providing matrix LED headlights with a narrower housing, an all-black “Kidney” grille and new lower air intake all provide more presence, while also helping the X5M appear to sit lower to the ground. Already a pretty aggressive-looking vehicle, BMW has found a way to go further and the X5M is frankly one of the most distinctive-looking models in the segment.

If I were to change one thing on my tester, it would be the paint. The dark grey finish on my tester seems better suited to a more low-profile non-M model. There are more interesting choices like bright Toronto Red, Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue also available for not that much more money.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 BMW X5M Competition, seat | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior

My tester’s interior colour scheme is led by “Sakhir Orange” leather and those surfaces that don’t get the orange treatment are either black, finished in glossy carbon fibre or satin aluminum. It’s a darn fun place to spend some time and much more in keeping with the vibe of a 600 hp-plus supertruck.

The best part is that comfort-wise, you get the same treatment as other X5 models, so the seats can be adjusted a multitude of ways including the side bolsters and lumbar, they come both heated and cooled up front and heated in back, the steering wheel is angled to allow for a great driver’s seating position and the cockpit is shaped to better ensconce the driver. That does mean this doesn’t feel quite as roomy as some rivals like the Acura MDX and Range Rover Sport.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 BMW X5M Competition – 8.0/10

It comes as little surprise that digitization is the word of the day inside the X5M. The dash harbours a 12.9-inch infotainment display and 14.9-inch gauge cluster that can be used to display your tach and speedo, navigation menu and more. The central display can be modified with a number of widgets, if you like to check the weather, have quick access to your calendar and so on. There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two apps that can be controlled via either the traditional iDrive controller, through touch or by voice.

That’s all good but this is a performance model so drivers will likely be more interested in the performance tweaking that also takes place here. Via the central display you can choose your suspension settings, throttle response and more, and map your preferred settings to one of two wheel-mounted “M” buttons. They’re tough to miss, all finished in a satiny metallic red and sprouting out from the hub, just ahead of the fantastic shift paddles that come finished in carbon with red accents.

A bit underwhelming was the audio system. My tester had the $4,900 Bowers & Wilkins Diamond upgrade that provides 20 speakers and 1,475 watts of power, yet I still found the system lacked oomph. Playing with the equalizer settings helped a little.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrain of the 2024 BMW X5M Competition – 9.0/10

Power figures are one thing, but it’s the ferocity with which the power is delivered that really leaves a mark. After all, numbers on paper mean nothing if they don’t make your hairs stand on end when you really get into it.

Thanks to this particular V8’s “hot vee” configuration, there’s very little delay to the power delivery. Hot vee means the turbos are nestled within the two cylinder banks, providing a more compact package. It means exhaust gasses have to travel less of a distance to start to do their work. Add the 48V tech that helps boost revs even more, and you’re off to the races – or the next turn on a favourite canyon road – in short order.

And yes it makes a great noise as it goes about it’s business, a cross between an old-school V8 rumble at low revs, then an almost race car-like howl as you hurtle towards the 7,000 RPM redline. This is some proper acceleration that’s full value for the M moniker.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 BMW X5M Competition – 8.5/10

Speaking of M monikers – if a vehicle is going to be worth its teal, purple and red stripes, it can’t just go fast; it has to be able to handle, too. In fact, many will argue that’s more important to an M car than outright power and speed.

Keeping that in mind, I spent much of the time in some slightly more hardcore chassis settings to really get the feel for this thing, and it did not disappoint. The steering is especially impressive. Slight flicks of the thick-rimmed steering wheel are answered with a quick response from the front-end. If there was just a little more feel through the wheel, it would be a spitting image for some sports cars – BMW or otherwise – I’ve driven.

In the more aggressive Sport mode, the dampers work hard to help keep everything in check as you saw your way through any bends you may encounter on mountain passes – or on the racetrack because, apparently, X5M drivers will do such a thing.

2024 BMW X5M Competition, wheel | Photo: D.Heyman

With 295 section front and 315 – three-hundred fifteen! – section rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, there’s a whole lot of rubber to put to use. With that kind of power – and the X5M’s propensity for a rear-biased drive – you’ll be happy you have it ands the grip it delivers.

I had the opportunity to try the X5M Competition on the track at the Area 27 Motorsport Park in Osoyoos, BC and even when put up against much more traditional sportsters like the M2 and even the hardcore M3 CS, the X5M, while heavier feeling, had enough in the chamber to at least make it feel like it belongs – even if few owners will ever take their X5M not that environment.

2024 BMW X5M Competition pricing in Canada

- 2024 X5M Competition - $161,782

2024 BMW X5M Competition, badging | Photo: D.Heyman

Some of your questions about the 2024 BMW X5M Competition

Is a non-Competition X5M still available?

The only way to get the X5M in 2024 is in Competition spec. Those looking for a slightly less hardcore experience may want to consider the X5 M60i. With it, you still get a V8 but in a slightly lower tune (523 hp and 553 lb-ft) as well as softer chassis settings.

Are there any differences in power between the X5M and X6M?

The X6M Competition four-door coupe makes the same power as the more traditional X5M, but it gets a few bonus styling bits such as a carbon-fibre rear spoiler.

The final word

There really is no need to take the X5M Competition to the track, in all honesty. Not that there is ever any real “need” to take a road car to the track. But with this SUV, you get all the performance fun you need on a brisk drive through the mountains; a track is just superfluous. Just get in, press that starter button with its crystal inlay and all of a sudden, those early morning drives to the hockey rink don’t seem so bad...

Competitors of the 2024 BMW X5M Competition

- Audi RS Q8

- Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S

- Porsche Cayenne GTS