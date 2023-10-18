BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce Will Adopt Tesla's NACS Standard

The BMW Group has announced a strategic partnership with Tesla to integrate Tesla's Supercharger network in North America. Starting in 2025, BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce vehicles will have access to that network of rapid EV chargers across the continent. Here are the key implications of this agreement:

Access to Tesla Superchargers

Starting in 2025, owners of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles equipped with the CCS (Combined Charging System) will be able to charge at select Tesla Supercharger stations in Canada, the United States, and Mexico using an adapter.

The CCS system, recall, is a charging standard for EVs that combines AC and DC charging modes into a single port. Designed to be universal, it has been adopted by numerous automakers due to its fast DC charging capability.

BMW envisions that vehicles delivered as of 2025 will be directly compatible with Tesla's NACS charging port, eliminating the need for an adapter.

BMW iX Photo: D.Boshouwers

The shift to NACS hits critical mass

BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce are following a growing trend in the industry by adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), signaling a significant shift in charging connector choices on the continent. Manufacturers that have not yet reached agreements with Tesla are quickly becoming the minority. Among the carmakers that have already taken the NACS leap we find the Hyundai Group (Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis) and General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC), as well as Nissan/Infiniti, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Honda/Acura, Ford and Rivian.

Integration with the Tesla Network

This BMW-Tesla agreement goes beyond hardware compatibility. BMW is working on software integration to help drivers locate Tesla charging stations through the vehicle's display and make payments via a dedicated app.

In parallel with this agreement, BMW has also partnered with six other manufacturers to develop a separate network of charging stations in North America, further demonstrating its commitment to electrification. These stations, set to open in 2024, will incorporate both CCS and NACS connectors.