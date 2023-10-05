• Hyundai will adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard for North America.

It was only a matter of time, as the company had already been studying the matter for several months. But it’s now official: Hyundai is adopting Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard). The Korean auto giant thus joins a growing list that includes Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo an others.

As of the fourth quarter of 2024, electric vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with the NACS port. This will happen in the United States first, and in Canada in the first half of 2025.

Note that Genesis, Hyundai's luxury brand, is moving in the same direction.

Genesis GV70 electric Photo: Genesis

As will be the case for owners of vehicles from other brands that have adopted the NACS standard, owners of Hyundai (and Genesis) products will have access to some 12,000 Tesla chargers in North America. This doubles what is currently available to owners.

" Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers. This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America," said José Muñoz, President and Global COO of Hyundai and President and CEO of Hyundai North America.

Hyundai electric Photo: Hyundai

To those who already have a Hyundai EV equipped with the CCS (Combined Charging System) port, the company will offer an adapter. The company will also offer an adapter that does the opposite, enabling those with a vehicle equipped with the NACS port to recharge on a CCS system. This is also planned for early 2025.

“Opening our Supercharging network to additional electric vehicles directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. We’re proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard, ” said Rebecca Tinucci, Senior Director of Charging at Tesla.

Hyundai is also part of a group of seven automakers planning to develop and offer a new North American charging network comprising at least 30,000 charging stations. The first stations are scheduled for summer 2024 in the USA and at a later date in Canada.