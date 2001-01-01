Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A Chinese Kit Adds the New BMW Grille to Your Old Beemer

BMW's new grille for its M3 and M4 has caused quite a stir, to say the least. We won't start another debate on this controversial new design signature; you either like it or you don't, period.

Plus, it doesn't change the way the vehicle handles.

However, if you are among those who like the new BMW front end, you can get it, without having to buy a new model. In fact, a company in China is offering a body kit that can be installed on an old 5 Series, which instantly gives the car the appearance – from the front anyways - of a 2021 M3.

New bumper kit for BMW
Photo: Taobao
New bumper kit for BMW
A BMW with the new bumper kit
Photo: Taobao
A BMW with the new bumper kit

Made of ABS plastic and offered for sale on the Taobao website, the two bumpers shown are for the 5 Series E60 - one inspired by the new M3 and the other by the current M2 Competition. It's quite special to say the least. We'll let you judge for yourself the aesthetic appeal of it.

This kind of instant makeover is not actually a new concept. Throughout automotive history, companies have offered body kits for those who wanted to own the latest styling, but couldn't necessarily afford it. Some will recall all the Ferrari and Lamborghini kits that were once popular for transforming lower-end models into higher-end ones.

Now, it’s far form certain that these kits will make it to the North American market, although if they do we shouldn't really be surprised, because sometimes, the goal with this kind of add-on is also - even mostly - to make people talk.

And with something like this, that would be pretty sure to happen.

Other new bumper kit
Photo: Taobao
Other new bumper kit
A BMW with the other new bumper kit
Photo: Taobao
A BMW with the other new bumper kit

You May Also Like

Meet the Foton Big General, a Chinese-Made Copy of the Ford F-150 Raptor

Meet the Foton Big General, a Chinese-Made Copy of the Fo...

Chinese company Foton has just shown images of its Big General truck, a copy of the Ford F-150 Raptor. Imitations like this are not uncommon in China, and wh...

10 Vehicle Front Ends That Have Stirred Controversy

10 Vehicle Front Ends That Have Stirred Controversy

There's been a lot of talk recently about the front grille of the new BMW 4 Series. But it’s not the first to get some of us all upset. Throughout the histor...

Tesla to Develop New Chinese-Designed Model

Tesla to Develop New Chinese-Designed Model

Tesla plans to develop a model designed in China in the coming years. The new vehicle would be conceived primarily for the Chinese market but sold in global ...

More Articles

