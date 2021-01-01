Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

BMW Halving the Number of Powertrains It Offers by 2025

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

BMW's lineup is one of the most diverse in the industry in terms of powertrain variants. Across the lineup of models, there's everything from a 3-cylinder engine to a V12, not to mention all the variations in configurations - gasoline, diesel, hybrid or pure electrification.

In the next few years, that offer will get less diverse. For one thing, the BWM Group, which encompasses the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, is set to greatly expand the number of electric models it sells. BMW expects half of its sales by 2030 to be electric vehicles, which means there will be much less demand for internal combustion engines than there is now.

BMW accordingly aims to halve the variants of its current propulsion systems by 2025. CEO Oliver Zipse told investors last week at the company's annual general meeting in Munich, Germany that “we are reducing complexity, with fewer variants and fewer drivetrains, keeping only those for which there is real demand”.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

BMW iX
Photo: BMW
BMW iX

Many of the powertrains will initially be cut at Mini, which is scheduled to launch its last combustion engine-powered car in 2025. BMW, too, will lose many gasoline- and diesel-powered models as the brand begins rolling out new all-electric models. According to BMW, the key moment occurs in 2023, year by which the automaker plans to have 13 all-electric models on its roster.

And the transition has already begun. At the shareholder meeting, Oliver Zipse said that about 5,000 staff members have chosen to leave the company as part of a severance package, while 4,000 new members have been recruited for “future areas of activity”.

The company is also reducing its production capacity for combustion engines. Last fall, it said it would end engine manufacturing in Germany by 2024.

The good news for enthusiasts who still have oil coursing through their veins is that the company believes combustion engines have many more years ahead of them, though those will be supplemented by electrification, such as mild and plug-in hybrid systems.

Mini Cooper Countryman
Photo: Mini
Mini Cooper Countryman

You May Also Like

Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound

Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound

BMW is calling on the talents of composer Hans Zimmer to create a distinctive sound for its electric vehicles. The idea is to produce a new experience for th...

BMW Says It Will Have Solid-State Battery Vehicles By 2030

BMW Says It Will Have Solid-State Battery Vehicles By 2030

BMW is promising a concept car with solid-state batteries as soon as 2025, and a production version in 2030. The technology, which is also in development at ...

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

It was show-and-tell day at the Shanghai Auto Show, and one of the many big presentations was the debut of the BMW iX. The all-electric SUV, which started li...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ford F-150
Ford to Slow Production of its F-150
Article
Honda Civic Type R 2021
Manual Gearbox Returning for 2022 Civic Hatch...
Article
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Ditching the Manual Transmission
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs ...
Video
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 