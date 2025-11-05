At the 2023 Tokyo Show, back in a very different time, Mazda unveiled the Iconic SP, a two-seater coupe the size of the Mazda MX-5. One of its main features was an innovative hybrid powertrain, featuring a small-displacement rotary engine serving as a generator for an electric system.

The goal: a production version

At that time, Mazda indicated that it wasn't “just a concept”, but a model the company had the real intention to produce.

Two years later, that happening seems far less certain. Mazda technical director Ryuichi Umeshita recently told UK outlet Autocar that the technology is ready, but that “the only problem is financial”. The brand has launched a “Lean Asset” strategy to reduce its investments in electrification, decreasing by about one-third what it initially planned.

The challenge is twofold. On one hand, developing a dedicated EV architecture is costly. Mazda is preparing to launch its first fully electric vehicle on its own platform for 2027.

On the other hand, the very nature of the Iconic SP project (rotary hybrid/electric powertrain) is off the beaten path, which increases the financial, production and compliance risks.

Rotary technology still in the plans

Despite these obstacles, Mazda is maintaining its efforts on rotary technology and hybrid architectures: the evolution towards the future Mazda Vision X-Coupé (503 hp, rotary-electric powertrain) is proof of this. The manufacturer also affirms it is not giving up on sports cars and its rotary signature.

The Iconic SP embodies an audacious bet: to reconnect with Mazda's sporting spirit, while entering the electric/electrified era. For now, industrial and financial reality is slowing its transformation into a production model. It remains to be seen if the dream will become reality or not.

The rotary engine, Mazda's distinctive sign, is making its big comeback—but not in its former guise. In the Iconic SP, it could serve as a generator for a hybrid system or even power the wheels directly. Umeshita is not closing the door on this second option.

| Photo: Mazda

An “evolved” electric context

But there it is: the industrial context has changed. The transition to electrification, emissions standards, customer expectations: everything weighs heavily. Mazda has already announced its Lean Asset strategy, which prioritizes major investments towards electric and hybrid vehicles.

For the Canadian market, and more broadly North America, a rotary Mazda sports car would be a strong signal. It would enrich a lineup generally dominated by SUVs and compact sedans. It could also reinforce Mazda's fun image and attract thrill-seekers.

However, uncertainty remains regarding the date, cost and production volumes. If it arrives, it will have to combine performance, compliance with standards and controlled manufacturing costs.

And in any event, even if the SP were to see the light of day, there’s no guarantee it will cross the ocean to come to North America. Recall the experience of the fully electric Mazda MX-30 sold here. A range-extender version (with a rotary gasoline engine) was offered for a brief period in Europe but never found its way to Canada.