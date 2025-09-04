Automakers, once fully focused on all-electric, have been backtracking. For the past year, hybrid technology has been the flavour of the month, among carmakers and consumers alike.

In a display of impeccable timing, the company Horse Powertrain has just unveiled the Horse C15, an ultra-compact powertrain designed to easily convert 100-percent electric vehicles (EVs) into range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).

Officially launched this week at the Munich Auto Show, the Horse C15 is described as being “no bigger than a briefcase.” In reality, it’s 500 mm long, 550 mm wide and 275 mm high (about 19.7 x 21.7 x 10.8 inches). While that's a large briefcase, it remains extremely small for a complete engine, especially since it integrates a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, generator, inverter and cooling system.

| Photo: Horse Powertrain

Flexible and cost-effective installation

The Horse C15 can be installed horizontally or vertically, and its small size even allows it to be integrated into the front trunk (or frunk) of some EVs.

The idea is simple: with few modifications and at a low cost, manufacturers could offer range extenders without having to completely redesign their electric platforms.

This innovation comes at the perfect time, as several brands are rethinking their electric strategy, seeking a compromise between zero emissions and user practicality.

Two versatile and future-ready versions

The Horse C15 will be offered in two configurations:

• A 94-hp naturally aspirated version, intended for compact vehicles;

• A 161-hp turbo version, for larger vehicles.

Another key strength: the engine is multi-fuel capable. It can run on gasoline, ethanol, methanol and even synthetic fuels, making it compatible with new environmental standards, notably Euro 7.

A timely solution to current challenges facing makers of EVs

With this solution, automakers could avoid the risky all-electric gamble and offer a reassuring alternative to consumers worried about battery range.