Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

BMW Shows Off Electric 7 Series Sedan in Testing

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Last year, BMW announced that the next generation of its flagship 7 Series would be available in an all-electric configuration. The debut of that variant is approaching, and the company has confirmed it will take on the i7 name, this while sharing some images photos of the camouflaged model being tested in winter conditions at BMW's testing centre in Sweden near the Arctic Circle.

The company says the location is ideal for testing the vehicle's road capabilities, but also the ability of the electric powertrain to withstand the intense cold.

Unfortunately, the camo garb means we don't get a very clear picture of what it looks like, other than the general shape. Some details are distinguishable, however, like the lower position of the headlights. The nostrils don't look too big, although the element that holds them together seems a bit larger and bulging. We'll see.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

BMW i7, front
Photo: BMW
BMW i7, front
BMW i7, rear
Photo: BMW
BMW i7, rear

The rear is well-hidden too, but the lights seem to adopt a completely different style. Here again, we'll have to wait for official images to confirm anything.

As for the guts of the electric i7, BMW says the sedan will benefit from the fifth generation of the eDrive technology that already serves the iX SUV. Gasoline and hybrid versions of the upcoming 7 Series are also expected to be available alongside the i7. The official unveiling of the model is set for sometime in 2022. Once on the market, it will find the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S in its path, as well as new players like the Lucid Air.

BMW i7, profile
Photo: BMW
BMW i7, profile
BMW i7, three-quarters front
Photo: BMW
BMW i7, three-quarters front
BMW i7, charging port
Photo: BMW
BMW i7, charging port

You May Also Like

A 2022 BMW i4 Can Be Yours for Under $55,000 CAD… When it Debuts Next Winter

A 2022 BMW i4 Can Be Yours for Under $55,000 CAD… When it...

BMW has announced pricing and details of the all-electric 2022 i4 sedan coming to the Canadian market next winter. Starting price is 54,990 CAD for the singl...

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Teased: How’s 1000+ km of Range Sound?

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Teased: How’s 1000+ km ...

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a concept offering more than 1,000 km of all-electric range at the next CES. The Vision EQXX EV prototype is conceived as a rolling...

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid has provided pricing for the brand-new Air model for Canada, the first time it puts dollar figures on its electric sedan outside of the U.S. Simultaneo...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lexus RZ
Lexus Shows First Images of Upcoming RZ Elect...
Article
Ford Maverick hybrid
All Ford Maverick Hybrids Have Been Snapped U...
Article
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 Review: Is the Bas...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ’91 Volvo 740 a Million Miles - and Counting
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 