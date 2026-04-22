BMW Unveils 2027 i7 and 7 Series

BMW has officially pulled the wraps off the seventh generation of its flagship 7 Series, specifically with the new, all-electric 2027 i7, choosing the dual stages of the Beijing Motor Show and New York City's Grand Central Station for its global debut. This isn't just another incremental update; BMW is calling this the most extensive overhaul in the model's history.

Positioned as the flag brandisher of the brand’s latest technical developments, the 2027 7 Series serves as the bridge between the current lineup and the upcoming Neue Klasse architecture, integrating future-generation technology into BMW’s most luxurious sedan.

| Photo: BMW

Design of the 2027 BMW i7

The first thing that strikes you about the 2027 7 Series is its monolithic presence. BMW has adopted a new, vertical design language for its luxury class, centered around an updated, illuminated kidney grille both slimmer and more upright than its predecessor.

The front end is a study in hidden technology: radar, cameras and sensors are tucked away within the grille, creating an uncluttered look. The lighting signature is equally dramatic, featuring two-section headlights where the upper, slim elements house daytime driving lights and indicators. For those seeking maximum sparkle, optional BMW Crystal Headlights — featuring 12 diamond-cut crystals per side — provide a unique start-up animation and light facets that BMW says will “etch the car's appearance into memory”, nothing less.

| Photo: BMW

Powertrain of the 2027 BMW i7

While the 7 Series will eventually offer a plug-in hybrid (750e xDrive) in early 2027 and a V8-powered M Performance model later, the spotlight right now is firmly on the all-electric i7 60 xDrive.

The i7 60 xDrive delivers a dual-motor setup with 536 hp and 549 lb-ft of torque, capable of a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 4.7 seconds. The M70 xDrive coming later will offer a staggering 650 hp in Boost mode.

The technical crown jewel of the new i7 is its battery system, developed in partnership with Croatian electric specialist Rimac Technology. Moving away from prismatic cells, the i7 now uses sixth-generation cylindrical cells derived from the Neue Klasse platform. This shift provides a 20-percent improvement in energy density, which targets a range of approximately 560 km (350 miles).

The new electrical architecture also allows for significantly faster charging; the i7 can now replenish from 10 to 80 percent in 28-29 minutes, with DC fast-charging power expected to exceed 200 kW.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

The interior

The interior represents a complete departure from tradition. The conventional instrument cluster is gone, replaced by a central unit running BMW Operating System X. For the driver, the new BMW Panoramic Vision projects essential information across the entire width of the windshield.

However, the real party is in the back, and we’re not talking here about a mullet. An optional 31.3-inch 8K Cinema Screen can be deployed from the ceiling, turning the rear seats into a private theater. Combined with a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system pumping out 1,925 watts of Dolby Atmos sound, the i7 is less of a car and more of a mobile executive lounge.

Availability

Global production of the 2027 BMw i7 is set to begin in July 2026 at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, where every variant of the 7 Series — EV, hybrid and gas — will share the same assembly line. Specific Canadian pricing and launch dates are still under wraps.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW