• Automaker Bollinger has just been saved from certain demise.

Bollinger Motors began operations in 2015 with the goal of launching two all-electric models. The B1 SUV and B2 pickup were presented with great fanfare at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, but ultimately neither model materialized.

We had the opportunity to see these models up close at the LA Show in the fall of 2019.

The firm did later launch an electric commercial vehicle, production of which started last September.

Mullen Automotive steps in

But the pandemic had taken its toll on the company, and for some time now it has looked like bankruptcy and dissolution of the company was inevitable. But it appears the cavalry has arrived in the nick of time, in the form of another EV maker. Mullen Automotive has increased its stake in the company from 21 to 95 percent, and cleared Bollinger’s debts as part of the deal.

Mullen Automotive, which manufactures electric commercial vehicles, stated that despite it now having full control over Bollinger, the latter would retain "its own brand identity and focus."

Bollinger's B2 pickup concept | Photo: Bollinger

Bollinger was reportedly placed into receivership earlier this year after the company's founder and former CEO, Robert Bollinger, filed a lawsuit against the automaker after leaving in 2024. He claimed Bollinger owed him $10 million USD.

What this means for Bollinger

Bollinger customers should expect a continuation of the manufacturer's activities, as regards sales, service and warranty coverage. The company will continue to develop the B4 chassis cab, its all-electric Class 4 commercial vehicle.

Bollinger will utilize Mullen's resources to accelerate development and integrate the B4 into Mullen's electric vehicle ecosystem.