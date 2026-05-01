Nissan has officially pulled the plug on its ambitious plan to transform its Mississippi assembly plant into a dedicated electric vehicle hub. The Japanese automaker yesterday informed U.S. suppliers that it is canceling a $500 million investment originally intended to bring pure-electric production to the Canton facility.

The decision represents a stark reversal of a strategy unveiled in 2021, which aimed to retool the 4.7-million-square-foot plant for the assembly of two new electric SUVs and battery packs for the Nissan and Infiniti brands. At the time, Nissan set an aggressive target to sell 200,000 EVs annually in the United States by 2028.

Those plans have now been shelved in favour of a return to a more traditional approach centered on gasoline-powered and hybridized trucks.

Market shift and economic reality

Nissan’s retreat is not a shock move, coming as it does amid a challenging climate for electric vehicles south of the border. In February 2026, U.S. electric vehicle sales dropped 37 percent, while the EV market share fell below the five percent mark. This cooling demand is attributed to a combination of high production costs and the elimination of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit under the current Trump administration.

Nissan’s own performance in the EV realm has mirrored those larger trends. The Ariya crossover, once a flagship for the brand’s electric future, is close to unprofitable due to 15-percent import tariffs and is slated to be discontinued in the U.S. later this year.

However, such is the volatility in the auto industry these days that the recent surge in gasoline prices brought on by U.S. actions against Iran has started to turn consumers’ attention back to EVs. Nissan, just like a number of other automakers reacting to shifting winds in the U.S., risks tacking one way when it should be tacking the other. One wind shift behind, so to speak.

| Photo: Nissan

The Xterra returns

The new strategic direction for the Canton plant focuses on a versatile body-on-frame platform that will eventually underpin at least five different models. The centerpiece of this pivot is the revival of the Nissan Xterra, a rugged SUV its maker promises will be both affordable and ready to go in late 2028.

Here’s another thing Nissan promises for the Xterra: a hybrid option. Because while this week’s announcement kills Nissan BEVs in North America, for now, that doesn’t mean the automaker is abandoning electrification entirely. The reborn Xterra and its platform siblings—including a redesigned Frontier pickup and a new three-row SUV—will offer both conventional V6 gasoline engines and hybrid powertrains. That will increase costs, which is not something Nissan wants right now, to be sure. But by sharing up to 70 percent of components across these models, the company expects to significantly reduce production costs.

A path to recovery

In the short- to medium-term, this pivot is the lasts of several acts of financial stabilization for Nissan, which aims to reach one million annual sales in North America by early 2031. By doubling down on localized production of the truck-based models that historically resonate with North American tastes, the brand hopes to shore up its fragile finances before revisiting more ambitious pure-electric targets in the future.

The question at that point will be, will Nissan have fallen behind other carmakers that kept their noses deeper into full-on electrification? Time will tell.