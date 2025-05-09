Brembo Tackles the Problem of Brake Dust

Brembo has just launched a technology that reduces brake dust and extends disc life.

Brake dust is not only unsightly on the rims of top-of-the-range cars such as BMW or Porsche, it is also a major environmental problem. These particles, rich in heavy metals and toxic compounds, end up in the air and in ecosystems. They can even be harmful to human health when inhaled.

With the imminent arrival of the Euro 7 regulations in Europe, which will now regulate pollution linked to braking, automotive parts manufacturers are challenged to reduce this invisible but real form of pollution.

A technological solution inspired by the environment

That's why Brembo has just launched Greentell, a play on words combining the words "green" and "intelligence". This new approach is based on a process called laser metal deposition, which applies two layers of nickel-free coating to brake disks.

This laser treatment reduces surface wear by 80% compared to conventional untreated cast iron rotors. This not only extends brake life, including pad life, but also reduces environmental impact by up to 85%, according to Brembo. These figures have been validated by an independent third party, although the method of measurement has yet to be specified.

Longer life without sacrificing performance

According to Brembo, the pads could last up to 80% longer thanks to this innovation, without compromising braking performance. The system will be adaptable to different types of rotors - monobloc, dual channel, lightweight or floating - and can be installed on production vehicles as well as those under development.

The first models equipped with this technology will be launched in Europe next year, notably by BMW and Porsche.

A pioneer with a history of innovation

This is not the first time that Brembo has tried to reinvent braking. A few years ago, in collaboration with Porsche, it developed another type of treatment - HVOF (High Velocity Oxygen Fuel) coating. This process used high-speed spraying of a fuel/oxygen mixture infused with tungsten carbide to create a mirror finish 0.1 mm thick.

At the time, it reduced pad wear by 30% and disc wear by 90%.

Toward Near-Eternal Braking?

If this trend continues, braking systems could soon achieve a longevity comparable to that of drum brakes, which are now back in vogue in many electric vehicles because of their low maintenance requirements.