Honda has announced it will launch a service, starting in spring 2026, to provide original parts for its older vehicles. The first model targeted? First-generation NSX models. Those were sold under the Acura banner here in North America, but elsewhere, they were Honda-badged.

The company also plans to launch a new restoration service that will use these parts.

A program sure to please fans

For anyone who owns an older vehicle, one of the constant challenges is finding original parts for maintaining and repairing their model. For some products from certain brands, it's really not an issue, as the manufacturer or some suppliers still offer parts.

However, with other vehicles, if you can't find anything on the used parts market, you're a bit stuck.

Japanese manufacturers haven't been the most active in helping enthusiasts with their classic cars. That's slowly changing, though. We've seen Toyota and Nissan, in particular, launch programs for certain models.

1997 Honda NSX (Japan) | Photo: Honda

Parts compatibility and future plans

We don't know exactly which parts Honda plans to supply, but they won't all be original. In fact, the goal will be to do so when possible, but otherwise, to provide parts that are compatible with the originals.

Honsa stated in its announcement that “With the cooperation of various business partners, we have been considering the production of alternative parts for parts that can no longer be produced and supplied.” It's believed that Honda will be able to reproduce certain parts, but also refurbish old ones in some cases. 3D printing and other methods could also help the company expand its offerings.

Honda says it will offer "parts that will meet quality standards in terms of function and performance as 'original compatible parts'." Those will be supplied globally.

The automaker also says it will eventually extend its restoration service to other types of sporty vehicles it has offered. Which ones remains to be seen.

Old Honda vehicles are becoming increasingly popular with collectors. For some, it's an opportunity to relive a bygone era, but certain models are prized because they’re reliable. Old Civics are also very popular on the market.

The company will certainly take the time to evaluate this market to see where demand might be.