B.C. Increasing EV Discount to a Maximum of $4,000

The government of British Columbia, one of the provinces with the highest numbers of EV sales in Canada, is increasing the maximum amount available under its EV discount program.

The discount available with purchase of a new fully electric, long-range plug-in hybrid or fuel-cell electric vehicle will increase from $3,000 CAD to $4,000, according to a statement by the province’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

As for lower-range plug-in hybrids, the available discount increases from a maximum of $1,500 to $2,000.

The government is placing limits on the amounts available based on income levels. Maximum rebates are thus possible for individual buyers earning $80,000 annually or less, or households with an income of $125,000 or less. Beyond those levels, the available discount reduces on a sliding scale; those individuals making more than $100,000 and those households pulling in more than $165,000 aren’t eligible for any discount.

“We’re helping make electric vehicles more affordable for more people in communities across the province. British Columbia is a leader in electric vehicle adoption, thanks to CleanBC, and we’re expanding access so that even more people can choose clean technologies that help avoid high gas prices, reduce maintenance costs and cut climate pollution.” - George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

According to the Ministry, returns from the 2020 tax year show that over 90 percent of B.C. residents are eligible for an EV discount. When buying an eligible full-on BEV, those British Columbians will now be able to claim $9,000 when adding in the federal incentive available under its iZEV program.

Eligibility

As for which electric vehicles are eligible under the B.C. program, that remains unchanged. Compact and full-sized cars must be priced at a maximum $55,000 to be eligible. The Ministry does say it is in the process of adding a second category for larger EVs such as SUVs, minivans and pickups, and that for models falling into those categories, the maximum sale price is being set at $70,000.

Here is the website British Columbians can use to determine which passenger vehicles are eligible for an EV discount.